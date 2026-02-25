US President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union, said 'America is respected again.' He claimed in his first nine months, zero illegal aliens entered the US, fentanyl flow dropped by 56%, and the murder rate saw its largest decline.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night (local time) presented his state of the Union Address saying that "America is respected again, perhaps like never before." In his address, Trump was all praises for his administration. He highlighted the work done by his administration in the last nine months and even spoke about the American Hockey team winning the Olympic Gold Medal.

Immigration and Crime Reduction

One of the early highlights of is his speech was the announcement he made about illegal migrants. According to Trump, in the nine months since he became the President, "no illegal alien" has been able to enter the United States. "In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. We will always allow people to come in legally, people who will love our country and will work hard to maintain it. The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 per cent in one year. Last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline. The lowest number in over 125 years," Trump said.

"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages. We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago," he added. Last year, the Donald Trump administration stepped up deportations of undocumented immigrants, including Indian nationals who were in the United States without legal status.

Economic Achievements

Trump also gave a thumbs up to his governance claiming that inflation in the United States was down to its lowest level. "The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country. But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years. And in the last three months of 2025, it was down to 1.7 per cent. Gasoline, which reached a peak of over $6 a gallon in some states under my predecessor. It was, quite honestly, a disaster. is now below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places, $1.99 a gallon. And when I visited the great state of Lowa just a few weeks ago, I even saw $1.85 a gallon for gasoline," he said.

"We're going to do better and better and better. This is the golden age of America," the US President added.

America's 250th Anniversary

In 2026, the United States marks its 250th anniversary, commemorating the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. This milestone, often called the Semiquincentennial, celebrates two and a half centuries since the thirteen colonies declared independence from Kingdom of Great Britain and began a bold experiment in self-government. As the United States reaches this historic milestone, the 250th anniversary serves as both a commemoration and a moment of renewal--honoring its history while looking ahead to its future. (ANI)