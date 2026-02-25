The 7th India-Japan joint military exercise 'Dharma Guardian' has commenced in Uttarakhand. Running from Feb 24 to Mar 9, it features 120 troops from the Indian Army's Ladakh Scouts and Japan's 32nd Infantry Regiment.

The 7th edition of the annual Joint Military Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) commenced on Tuesday at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubattia in Uttarakhand. The exercise will be conducted from February 24 to March 9. This edition brings together a 120-member contingent from each side, with the JGSDF represented by troops from the 32nd Infantry Regiment and the Indian Army contingent drawn from the Ladakh Scouts, said the Ministry of Defence.

About the Exercise

The exercise is held alternately in India and Japan and remains a key pillar of defence cooperation between the two nations.

The aim of Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' is to strengthen military collaboration and enhance combined capabilities to undertake joint operations in a semi-urban environment.

Focus Areas and Drills

Over the next two weeks, participating troops will focus on achieving high levels of physical fitness, refining joint planning processes and synchronising tactical drills.

The Joint Exercise is anchored in the employment of modern technology, enhancing interoperability and contemporary operational aspects.

The key tactical activities during the exercise include establishing a temporary operating base, developing an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, setting up mobile vehicle check posts, conducting cordon and search operations in hostile environments, executing heliborne operations, and undertaking house intervention drills. (ANI)