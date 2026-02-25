Ex-Israeli Ambassador Daniel Carmon is confident in the India-Israel FTA, crediting Minister Piyush Goyal for India's changed approach. He urged a quick signing, noting Israel's small market poses no threat to India's trade movements.

Confidence in FTA Negotiations

Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, expressed confidence in the ongoing India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. Carmon highlighted the significant shift in India's approach to FTAs, noting that under Minister Piyush Goyal's leadership, India has made progress with several global partners. In an interview with ANI, Carmon said, "There has been quite a lot of progress in the way that India sees FTAs in general... The attitude towards FTA has changed. Under the leadership of Minister Goyal, things are going forward. In the same way India signed an FTA with the European Union and advanced with the GCC countries and with the United States, I hope that Israel will soon stand together with all those important countries as a good friend of India."

"The Israeli market is so small compared to others that things will not be influenced by movements of trade that have to do with Israel. People don't have to be scared to sign an FTA as soon as possible," he said.

First Round of Talks Commence

The first round of negotiations for the India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) commenced in New Delhi on Monday and is scheduled to take place until February 26. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday, met a delegation from Israel who are in India for the first round of India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and said these mark an important step towards enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

PM Modi's Visit to Focus on Bilateral Ties

Further, Carmon acknowledged that the Gaza conflict may come up during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, but stressed that no concrete outcomes, such as mediation, were expected. He said that the primary focus of the visit would be on strengthening bilateral ties between India and Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Israel on February 25-26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

"I'm sure the conversation will be there. Specifically results, I don't think so. Except maybe some kind of declaration, probably. But I'm pretty sure that the conversation between India and Israel has to do with bilateral perspectives... but not specifically mediate or get involved in this. I don't think that it will happen, and I don't think it's a good idea," he said. (ANI)