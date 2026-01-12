The US is weighing "very strong options" against Iran in response to a violent crackdown on nationwide protests. President Trump stated the crackdown, which rights groups report has killed hundreds, may have crossed a "red line."

US President Donald Trump has signalled a significant escalation in the American response to the ongoing unrest in Iran, stating that the US military is reviewing “very strong options” in light of a harsh crackdown on nationwide protests that many rights groups say has left hundreds dead. Trump’s comments, made aboard Air Force One, come as anti-government demonstrations sparked by economic hardship, continue into their third week and show no signs of abating.

"They're starting to, it looks like," Trump said, when asked by reporters aboard Air Force One if Iran had crossed his previously stated red line of protesters being killed.

"We're looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," he said.

However, Trump suggested that Iran may have crossed a personal “red line” he previously set regarding the killing of protesters, prompting Washington to consider how far it should go in responding to Tehran’s actions.

While Trump did not specify that US ground troops would be deployed, options under review reportedly range from increased sanctions and cyber operations to potential kinetic strikes on select targets, as well as measures aimed at supporting the protesters. Some officials have discussed using non-military tools to counter Iran’s internet shutdowns, including expanded satellite internet access to help citizens communicate.

Earlier, Trump said Sunday that Iran's leadership had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action amid mass anti-government protests in the Islamic republic.

"The leaders of Iran called" yesterday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that "a meeting is being set up... They want to negotiate."

However, Trump added that "we may have to act before a meeting."

Iran is facing its deadliest wave of unrest in years, killing more than 500 people, Reuters quoted a rights group as saying on Sunday.

Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it has confirmed the killing of at least 192 protesters but cautioned that “the actual death toll could already amount to several hundreds, or even more."

“Unverified reports indicate that at least several hundred, and according to some sources, more than 2,000 people may have been killed," IHR said, denouncing the violence as a “mass killing" and a “major international crime against the people of Iran."

(With inputs from agencies)