US President Trump warned military strikes on Iran could resume if Tehran “misbehaves,” despite a new diplomatic proposal being reviewed to end the ongoing conflict. The proposed deal addresses sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program, but significant disagreements are slowing progress.

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could resume military strikes on Iran if Tehran “misbehaves,” even as he reviews a fresh proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. The remarks underscore the fragile state of diplomacy between the two sides despite renewed efforts to reach a deal.

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Speaking before departing from West Palm Beach, Trump said the United States is carefully evaluating Iran’s proposal but made it clear that military options remain on the table. “If they misbehave,” he said, indicating that strikes could restart at any time depending on Tehran’s actions.

The warning comes amid a temporary pause in hostilities following weeks of escalation that disrupted global oil supplies and heightened geopolitical tensions. While Trump has signalled a preference for a diplomatic solution, his latest comments highlight continued mistrust and dissatisfaction with the terms being discussed.

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The proposed deal, conveyed through intermediaries, is believed to include measures related to easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions, and outlining a broader framework for future negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, key disagreements persist, particularly over sequencing and guarantees, slowing progress toward a final agreement.

Trump has also suggested that he is still waiting to review the final wording of the proposal before making a decision, adding to uncertainty around the negotiations. At the same time, he has maintained that the US does not rule out force if diplomatic efforts fail.

The conflict has already had significant global repercussions, with disruptions to shipping routes and energy markets raising concerns among international stakeholders. With both sides holding firm on critical issues, the path to a lasting resolution remains uncertain.

As talks continue, Trump’s warning signals that while diplomacy is ongoing, the threat of renewed military action continues to loom over US-Iran relations.

Also Read: Tehran submits 14-point counter-proposal to US through Pakistani intermediary to end regional conflict