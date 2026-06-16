Donald Trump criticized Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's strikes on Lebanon, calling for more responsibility. He suggested Syria should handle Hezbollah to avoid civilian casualties, expressing frustration ahead of a US-Iran peace deal.

Trump Criticises Netanyahu Over Lebanon Strikes

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday vented at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Tel Aviv's continued strikes on Lebanon, particularly its recent strikes on Beirut, stating that the Israeli PM should be "more responsible" with respect to Lebanon, while suggesting that the issue of Hezbollah could be better handled by Syria. Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, Trump criticised Israel's military strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying that too many people had been killed in the conflict.

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"Israel's fighting Hezbollah too long. And too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they're not all Hezbollah. That I can tell you," Trump said. He further suggested to Israel that Syria should take the lead in dealing with Hezbollah, noting that the President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, would take care of the rebel groups if Israel "can't do the job without killing everyone". "He'll do the job. Syria will do the job," Trump said.

Relationship with Netanyahu Remains 'Great'

Responding to a question on whether he was frustrated with Netanyahu, Trump denied any tensions and said the two leaders continued to maintain a strong relationship. "No. We had a great relationship. We're talking about some end details. I didn't like that he did an attack; you know, there was a very minor little thing with some drones that were released and he ended up doing a very... I saw that attack. I saw where that bomb went," Trump said.

Trump also underscored US support for Israel, asserting that Washington had played a crucial role in ensuring the country's security. "Without us, without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did. I've had a great relationship with Bibi. But now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon," he added.

Israel Strikes Jeopardised US-Iran Peace Deal

Trump's frustration over Netanyahu came after Israeli strikes on Lebanon's capital of Beirut on Sunday, just hours before the US and Iran were to sign the peace deal to achieve a complete solution to the West Asia conflict. Following the attacks, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stated that the strikes "should not have happened", warning the escalation could have jeopardised the peace agreement with Iran.

On Sunday, Trump stated that a deal with Iran was "complete" and that the strategic waterway would again be open after the signing of the agreement on Friday. He further stated that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region. "This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

Israel Not Bound by Trump's Agreement

However, following Trump's announcement, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a post on X, stated that Israel is not bound by the Trump agreement, noting that Israel maintains its absolute sovereignty. "Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," the post read.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that Lebanon must be included in the final agreement with the US, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei asserting it is an "integral part" of the border arrangement. (ANI)