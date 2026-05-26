PM Modi met Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi, reaffirming the India-Japan partnership's role in Indo-Pacific peace. The meeting came after the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet, where new initiatives on energy and mineral security were adopted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, underscoring its role in promoting peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that he was "delighted" to receive the Japanese Foreign Minister, who participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital today. "Delighted to receive Mr. Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. Reaffirmed the vital role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting

The meeting comes after the 11th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House, with the Foreign Minister of Japan and the Foreign Minister of Australia, Penny Wong, along with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. Following the meeting, the Quad partners adopted four documents - a joint statement, a fact sheet, a joint statement on Indo-Pacific Energy Security, and the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative framework.

The Japanese FM also gave a call to the countries of the Indo-Pacific for strengthening their resilience and highlighted how the Quad Foreign Ministers Meet advances cooperation between the partners. During the joint press statement, Motegi said that the leaders exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to strongly oppose attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion.

He underlined how the energy security initiative to secure a stable supply of energy in the Indo-Pacific region is a timely initiative, and that framework is a very important step from the perspective of strengthening the supply chain of critical minerals. "We would like to work together among the Quad to develop resilience and strengthen capacity and to promote cooperation that truly benefits this region", he said. (ANI)