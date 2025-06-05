In a significant move invoking national security concerns, US President Donald J. Trump has announced a visa ban for international students planning to begin studies at Harvard University. In an order he signed on Wednesday night, Trump issued a proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange visitor programs at Harvard University. Citing multiple compliance failures and national security risks, Trump said the prestigious institution has “rendered itself an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers.”

"Admission into the United States to attend, conduct research, or teach at our Nation's institutions of higher education is a privilege... Harvard University has failed in this respect," Trump said in the proclamation.

The proclamation pointed to Harvard's alleged refusal to share disciplinary and criminal information regarding foreign students with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), despite specific requests for data on "known illegal activity," threats, and other misconduct.

According to the proclamation, Harvard provided information on only three students, which the DHS deemed insufficient to determine further action. "These actions and failures directly undermine the Federal Government's ability to ensure that foreign nationals... remain in compliance with Federal law," the proclamation read.

Trump cites national security concerns

Trump cited warnings from the FBI about foreign adversaries, including China, exploiting the American higher education system to steal intellectual property and spread misinformation. He also accused Harvard of fostering entanglements with foreign governments, receiving over $1 billion in foreign funding in the past five years--including over $150 million from China--and collaborating with individuals tied to the Chinese military, as noted by a US House Select Committee probe.

Harvard's alleged failure to discipline campus misconduct and its "continued discrimination" in admissions post the Supreme Court's ruling were also cited as grounds for the decision. "It is not in the interest of the United States to further compound Harvard's discrimination... by further reducing opportunities for American students through excessive foreign student enrollment," Trump noted.

Under sections 212(f) and 215(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, Trump suspended entry of all nonimmigrant students under F, M, or J visas who intend to begin studies at Harvard after the date of the proclamation. The measure is effective for six months and may be extended upon review.

The Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security have been directed to implement the proclamation and assess whether existing foreign students at Harvard should have their visas revoked. The proclamation provides exemptions for foreign nationals whose entry is deemed in the national interest.

"The entry of the class of foreign nationals described above is detrimental to the interests of the United States," Trump declared, adding that until Harvard complies with federal requirements, the institution will be restricted from hosting international students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

The order, signed by Trump on June 4, 2025, further authorizes federal departments to consider limiting Harvard's participation in SEVP and the related information systems, with exceptions for cases deemed to serve national interest.

Trump puts US travel ban on 19 countries

Trump has also signed an orer which imposes travel restrictions on nationals from 19 countries to the US, citing national security risks, according to the White House.

The countries are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. The proclamation goes into effect on June 9.

He posted a video announcing the travel ban on his social media platform, Truth Social. The US President has cited the recent attack in Colorado to illustrate the "extreme dangers" of foreign nationals entering the US without being "properly vetted".

The proclamation signed by Trump also partially restricts travel to the US by nationals from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.