President Trump slammed NATO for lack of support over the WHCD, which was marred by a shooting. WHCA President praised security, an officer was injured. Trump used the incident to push for a new secure ballroom. A suspect is in custody.

Trump Expresses Disappointment with NATO

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed disappointment with NATO, accusing the alliance of not showing support over the White House Correspondents' Dinner despite significant American financial support. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, "I am very, very disappointed in NATO because they weren't there. You know, we spend trillions of dollars on NATO in order to protect Europe from Russia--and we've always been there... They can't do it without us."

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Shooting Incident at Correspondents' Dinner

Meanwhile, Weijia Jiang, President of the White House Correspondents' Association, issued a statement following the shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, calling it a "harrowing moment" while commending the swift response of security personnel. "Last night's shooting at the Washington Hilton was a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance. We express our deepest gratitude to the U.S. Secret Service and all law enforcement personnel who ensured the safety of everyone in the ballroom and beyond," Jiang said in a post on X, adding that their actions protected thousands of guests and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured officer.

The high-profile event was attended by President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and several senior officials. Authorities confirmed that all key attendees were unharmed, though a security officer was injured during the response.

Jiang further emphasised the role of journalists, stating, "Our dinner exists to celebrate the First Amendment and the hard daily work of the journalists who defend it... We are proud of everyone in that room." She added that the WHCA board would assess the incident and provide updates.

Trump Renews Call for Secure White House Ballroom

Earlier, Trump renewed his push for constructing a secure ballroom within the White House premises, arguing that such a facility could have prevented the incident. In a post on Truth Social, he said the proposed ballroom, equipped with top-tier security features, has long been demanded by US presidents and should be completed without delay.

Investigation and Suspect Details

Furthermore, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said preliminary findings suggest the suspect may have targeted members of the Trump administration, though investigations into the motive remain ongoing.

The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen (31), was taken into custody after breaching a security checkpoint.