Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan for talks with Army Chief Asim Munir amid efforts to broker a US-Tehran peace deal, before departing for Russia for further diplomatic engagements on regional and international developments.

Iran's Diplomatic Push

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Russia late on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Pakistan amid Islamabad's efforts to broker a peace deal between the United States and Tehran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The visit comes as part of intensified diplomatic outreach by Iran, with Araghchi expected to hold talks with senior Russian officials on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, reported ISNA. His Moscow visit follows a series of engagements across West Asia aimed at sustaining dialogue amid escalating tensions following the US-Israel attack on Iran.

Engagements in Pakistan and Oman

Earlier, Araghchi made a brief stop in Pakistan after returning from Oman, where he held discussions with top leadership, according to Geo News.

During his short stay in Islamabad, the Iranian Foreign Minister met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials as part of efforts to keep US-Iran peace talks on track. Geo News, citing sources, said Araghchi's visit was significant in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump cancelling a planned visit by American envoys to Islamabad, raising concerns over the future of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

According to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Araghchi had earlier returned to Islamabad following a one-day visit to Oman, marking his second visit to the Pakistani capital within two days. CNN, citing Iranian sources, reported that he arrived via Nur Khan Airbase as part of a transit stop before heading to Russia.

In Oman, Araghchi held high-level talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Al-Baraka Palace, focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments, as reported by Press TV. He also briefed the Omani leadership on Tehran's position regarding the ongoing conflict and appreciated Muscat's mediation role.

Tehran Questions US Diplomacy

In a post on X, Araghchi stated that Iran had shared a "workable framework to permanently end the war" and questioned Washington's commitment to diplomacy. "Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy," he said. (ANI)