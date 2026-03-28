Donald Trump slammed NATO for its lack of support during the Iran conflict, calling it a 'tremendous mistake.' He questioned future US commitment to the alliance, highlighting the financial burden and lack of reciprocity from allies.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) sharply criticised NATO, calling its lack of response during the Iran conflict a "tremendous mistake" and questioning the future of US commitment to the alliance. Addressing the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Florida, Trump said, "I think that NATO made a terrible mistake when they wouldn't send a small amount of military armament, when they wouldn't send just even acknowledge what we were doing for the world and taking on Iran."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On the Risks of War

He added, "I never considered it very risky, but war's always risky, you know, a lot of strange things happen in war that are very bad, but I didn't consider it. I know how great we have the greatest military by far anywhere in the world. There is nobody close."

Trump said he "didn't think there was a big risk" related to the conflict but admitted that there are "always surprises with war". He also reflected on the uncertain outcomes of the conflict. "War's a loss that should be won. Many wars are lost. You think a country's going to wipe somebody out, and they end up getting wiped out themselves. So it's always risky," Trump said.

US Commitment to Alliance Questioned

Reiterating his criticism, Trump said NATO's absence during the conflict could have long-term implications. "But I think a tremendous mistake was when NATO just wasn't there. They just weren't there," he said. Highlighting the financial burden on Washington, he added, "It's going to make a lot of money for the United States because we spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO, hundreds of protecting them."

Trump further questioned whether the US should continue its traditional role within the alliance. "And we would've always been there for them. But now, based on their actions, I guess we don't have to be, do we?" he said. He added, "Why would we be there for them if they're not there for us? They weren't there for us."

Trump's Earlier Critique of NATO

Earlier on Thursday (local time), Trump launched a sharp critique against NATO, accusing the alliance of failing to provide support as the military continues operations against Iran. Addressing a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the President described the ongoing conflict as a "test for NATO," asserting that the alliance had contributed little while the US bore the primary burden of the combat.

"Very disappointed in NATO, it's done nothing," Trump stated, adding that international allies should participate in a conflict before or during active hostilities rather than after they have commenced. The President further suggested that the United States frequently provides a security umbrella for allies who would not offer reciprocal support. "We will come to their rescue, but they will never come to ours. We don't need them," he observed.

Direct Swipe at the UK

In a direct swipe at the United Kingdom, Trump expressed a desire for Washington to avoid being drawn into a British war, while dismissively describing British aircraft carriers as "toys compared to what we have." (ANI)