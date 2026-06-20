Donald Trump claims Italian PM Giorgia Meloni begged for a photo at the G7 summit to boost her popularity. Meloni denies the 'fabricated' words, leading Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to cancel his US visit in protest.

Escalating the ongoing diplomatic feud, US President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated his claim that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France, alleging that "she wants to be friends again in order to get her numbers up."

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In an aggressive post on Truth Social, the US President characterised Meloni's alleged actions as a desperate attempt to boost her domestic popularity, asserting that she is "doing poorly in Italy" and trying to pivot back to him for political gain. The President noted his deep-seated grievances regarding Italy's foreign policy, particularly its stance on the US military conflict with Iran. Asserting that the US contributes a large sum of money annually to "protect" Italy and NATO allies, Trump openly criticised Meloni for refusing to support American objectives. He specifically targeted Italy's decision to deny the US access to its airfields and runways for military operations. "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!). She wouldn't even let us use Italy's landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other "so-called" NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her "numbers up." No thanks!!! President DJT," Trump wrote in the post.

Meloni Rejects 'Fabricated' Claims

Earlier on Friday, Meloni issued a swift and sharp rebuttal, dismissing Trump's remarks in a self-recorded video message shared on X. The Italian PM said, "I am shocked by Trump's utterly fabricated words."

"Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are totally invented. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. After all, it is not the first time this has happened," she said. The Prime Minister further criticised the US leader for his diplomatic priorities, stating, "I can only say that it is a shame he doesn't have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating." She concluded her remarks with a firm assertion of national dignity, saying, "There is one thing he must remember: Italy and I never beg."

Italian FM Cancels US Trip in Protest

Following the swift diplomatic fallout, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his planned visit to the US, scheduled for June 21 and 22. In a post on X, the Deputy PM strongly condemned the US President's "offensive" remarks, recognised them as an insult for "all of Italy."

"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June," he wrote in the post.

Feud Follows Earlier Interview Comments

The tension follows an interview Trump gave to the Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he "felt sorry for her." "Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview. The comments have triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, adversely impacting the ties between the two leaders. (ANI)