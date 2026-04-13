Donald Trump has sharply criticised Pope Leo XIV, calling him 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy'. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed credit for his appointment and slammed the pontiff's calls for peace regarding Iran.

Trump's Truth Social Tirade Against Pontiff

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Pope Leo XIV over the pontiff's remarks on American foreign policy, escalating tensions between the White House and the Vatican.

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In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that it wasn't for him to be elected as the US President, Pope Leo wouldn't be appointed as the next pontiff after the demise of Pope Francis. He further accused the pontiff of being "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy". The US President's remarks came after Pope Leo's recent criticism of Washington's approach to global conflicts, including the ongoing tensions involving Iran, where the pontiff called for peace and dialogue. Trump, in his statement on Truth Social, also alleged that the Pope was soft on issues such as Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and US military actions abroad. He defended his administration's policies, claiming he was elected "in a landslide" to enforce strong law-and-order measures and pursue an assertive foreign policy.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about "fear" of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't! I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History," the post read.

"Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn't on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo's Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested," it added.

He further criticised the Pope for engaging with political figures he described as "left-leaning," and urged the pontiff to "focus on being a great Pope, not a politician." "Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church," the post added.

Further Criticism to Reporters

Later speaking to reporters at joint base Andrews the US President further intensified his criticism of the Pope saying, " I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don't like a pope who says it's ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don't want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo." The public attack marks a significant escalation in an already strained relationship between the two leaders.

Pope's Call for Peace and Diplomacy

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has repeatedly voiced concerns over US policies and military interventions abroad, calling for diplomacy and humanitarian considerations. Earlier in a post on X, the first American born Pointiff Pope Leo XIV expressed deep concern over the ongoing military activities in Lebanon by Israel, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging all parties to pursue a peaceful resolution.

Highlighting the humanitarian impact of the conflict, he stressed that the principle of humanity imposes a moral responsibility to protect civilians from the devastating consequences of war and noted that this obligation is not only rooted in conscience but also recognised under international law. He further called on all sides involved in the conflict to immediately halt hostilities. "In these days of sorrow, fear, and unwavering hope in God, I feel closer than ever to the beloved people of Lebanon. The principle of humanity, inscribed in the conscience of every person and recognized in international law, entails a moral obligation to protect the civilian population from the horrific effects of war. I call on the parties in the conflict to declare a ceasefire and urgently seek a peaceful solution," the post read. (ANI)