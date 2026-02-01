Donald Trump shared a photo of India Gate while announcing plans to build the 'greatest' triumphal arch in Washington, DC. The project, set to begin soon, is part of a broader set of renovations in the capital during his second administration.

US President Donald Trump shared the photograph of India Gate in a post on Truth Social on Monday amid his plans for the construction of a triumphal arch for the US capital. He said on Truth Social, "India's beautiful Triumphal Arch. Ours will be the greatest of them all!"

'The Biggest One of All'

Earlier, while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump had expressed his desire for Washington, DC, to have the world's largest triumphal arch, saying he would like it to be the "biggest one of all," describing America as the biggest and most powerful nation. "For 200 years, they wanted to build an arch," as he spoke about reshaping the capital. Placing his proposal in a global context, he pointed out that close to 57 cities across the globe already feature triumphal arches, noting that DC, which he referred to as the "only major city," still lacks one.

Project Details and Timeline

These remarks build on an announcement made in January, when Trump revealed that work on a Triumphal Arch in DC is expected to begin shortly. Providing further details on the timeline, according to The Hill, Trump made the comments during an interview with Politico, where he said, "It hasn't started yet. It starts sometime in the next two months. It'll be great. Everyone loves it," adding, "They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch."

The latest updates follow plans first outlined in October, when the President said the structure would come up near the Lincoln Memorial, marking what he described as an entrance to the nation's capital, with the arch also proposed along the Arlington Memorial Bridge, The Hill reported. Speaking at a donor dinner at the time, Trump said, "It's going to be really beautiful. I think it's going to be fantastic," while displaying models of the monument. He added, "There's a rendering of what it will look like. You have three sizes." Explaining his preference among the designs, Trump said, "Whichever one would look good. I happen to think the large one."

Part of Broader Capital Renovations

The proposed monument has since drawn comparisons with France's Arc de Triomphe, according to The Hill. The arch is part of a broader set of renovation and construction efforts across Washington that have emerged as a key focus of Trump's second administration. The White House is currently undergoing upgrades, including a new ballroom and changes to the Rose Garden and Palm Room, The Hill noted.

Alongside these projects, the President has also overseen changes at the Kennedy Center, where board members were replaced and later voted to rename the venue the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. As part of these renovation efforts, Trump had, in December 2025, hinted at further updates to the performing arts venue, sharing images of marble armrests that could be installed. "Unlike anything ever done or seen before!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform. (ANI)