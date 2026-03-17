A Brazilian woman, Vick Capelar, posted a viral video of her and her friends performing a high-energy dance to the Bollywood song "Beedi" at a wedding. The clip, showcasing their coordinated choreography in fusion sarees, sparked a conversation about the song's surprising popularity in Brazil.

A Brazilian woman released a video of herself and her friends doing a high-energy wedding performance to the popular Bollywood song Beedi, referring to it as "the one Indian song every Brazilian knows." Vick Capelar, a Brazilian model who has lived in Mumbai for 14 years, shared the video to Instagram. Sharing the clip, she pointed out the unexpected cultural crossover, writing that the group performed to a Bollywood song at a friend’s wedding, hinting at the song’s popularity in Brazil.

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Capelar and her friends were shown in the now-viral film wearing glittering sarees that blended Indian and Brazilian styles. As Omkara's renowned melody played, the group burst into a vibrant, flawlessly coordinated choreography.

Their performance included crisp, expressive moves and confident footwork, with each dancer completely absorbed in the choreography. From the characteristic hip motions to the dramatic hand gestures, they captured the spirit of the song while adding their own frenetic spin. Their facial expressions remained on point throughout, switching effortlessly between playful, fierce, and celebratory, getting cheers from guests watching in the background.

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How Did Social Media React to Video?

The video attracted a lot of acclaim and attention from viewers, who were drawn not just to the dancing but also to the song's popularity in Brazil.

One user asked, "How did this music reach Brazil? We need a storytime."

Someone else wrote: "India is a beautiful country, so it is worth dancing to Bollywood songs."

Several users also pointed out the song's link to Brazilian television, stating that Beedi became well-known in Brazil thanks to the popular serial "Caminho das Indias," which exposed Indian culture and Bollywood music to a broader audience in the nation.