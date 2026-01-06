Following a US military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump stated the US is not at war with Venezuela. He said the country must first be “nursed back to health” before new elections can occur.

US President Donald Trump has sought to clarify America’s role in the escalating crisis in Venezuela following a dramatic military operation that resulted in the capture of former president Nicolás Maduro and his wife. In recent interviews and statements, Trump emphasized that the United States is not at war with Venezuela, even as Washington maintains military and diplomatic pressure in the region.

Speaking to NBC News, Trump said Venezuela will not hold new national elections in the next 30 days, stressing that the country must first be “nursed back to health” before any democratic process can take place. He argued that Venezuela’s deeply damaged infrastructure and political instability mean elections would be neither safe nor fair at this stage.

Trump’s comments come in the aftermath of a controversial US military operation in Caracas that culminated in Maduro’s removal from power. The president defended the mission as necessary for regional security, but reiterated that the United States does not seek a prolonged conflict or occupation. Trump reiterated that the priority is restoring order and setting the stage for a stable future, not immediate political contests.

Despite his insistence that the US is not at war, Trump also spoke of the US “nursing” Venezuela and helping guide its transition. His remarks sparked debate both at home and internationally over the nature of America’s involvement, with critics warning that such interventions risk violating sovereignty and international norms.

In response to Trump’s assertions about overseeing Venezuela’s transition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later clarified that Washington does not intend to govern Venezuela directly. He said the administration will continue leverage such as an oil blockade to influence policy changes, but denied plans for daily rule or occupation.

The situation has drawn sharp reactions globally, with some nations and international bodies questioning the legality of US actions and others urging diplomatic resolutions. The future of Venezuela’s political process remains uncertain as power struggles continue and Americans watch closely.