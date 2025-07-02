Donald Trump announced that Israel has agreed to a 60-day Gaza ceasefire deal, urging Hamas to accept it. Qatar and Egypt will deliver the final proposal. Talks to end the war will continue during the ceasefire period.

Washington, DC: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump cautioned Hamas against rejecting the ceasefire deal, warning that “it will not get better -- it will only get worse.”

Qatar and Egypt to deliver final ceasefire proposal

Qatar and Egypt, who, according to Trump, "worked very hard to help bring Peace", will deliver the final proposal. He also stated that negotiations to end the war would continue during the proposed ceasefire period.

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The announcement came less than a week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled visit to the United States on July 7.

Israeli airstrikes intensify ahead of possible truce

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have continued across Gaza. On Monday, Israel launched at least 50 aerial strikes, with a significant focus on eastern Gaza City, following forced evacuation warnings issued by the Israeli military, according to Al Jazeera.

Citing medical sources, Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces killed at least 68 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, including 47 in Gaza City and the northern areas of the territory.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the ongoing war has so far claimed at least 56,500 lives and wounded 133,419 people. In comparison, around 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7 attacks, during which more than 200 individuals were taken captive.