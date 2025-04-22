Donald Trump announced that the American flag would be flown at half-staff across public buildings, grounds, military posts, and naval stations, amongst other locations, as a mark of respect in the memory of Pope Francis.

US President Donald Trump announced in a post on Monday that the American flag would be flown at half-staff across public buildings, grounds, military posts, and naval stations, amongst other locations, as a mark of respect in the memory of Pope Francis. He made the announcement in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump said, “As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment.”

He further noted, "I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."







Earlier, US President Donald Trump offered condolences on the passing of Pope Francis.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio also grieved on the demise of Pope Francis.

US Vice President JD Vance, who was the last foreign leader to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Sunday, expressed his condolences on the Pope's passing.

White House condoles Pope's demise

The White House also condoled Pope's demise and shared a post on X, "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis."

According to a Vatican statement, the Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

The Vatican has announced a nine-day mourning period, known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ.

Following the death of the Pope, at 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta."

Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.