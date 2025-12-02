EAM S Jaishankar greeted Laos on its National Day, reaffirming ties. He highlighted cultural cooperation, showcasing the restoration of the Vat Phou World Heritage site, and a USD 1 million grant for a food fortification project in the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended greetings to Laos on the Golden Jubilee of its National Day and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening bilateral ties. In a post on X, he said, "Felicitations to FM Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the Government and people of Lao PDR on the Golden Jubilee of their National Day." He added that India remains committed to strengthening ties with Laos, stating, "Dedicated to advancing our civilizational bonds." Felicitations to FM Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the Government and people of Lao PDR on the Golden Jubilee of their National Day. Dedicated to advancing our civilizational bonds. 🇮🇳 🇱🇦 pic.twitter.com/U8G4prGthe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 2, 2025

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cultural Cooperation and Heritage Preservation

Strengthening this message, Jaishankar highlighted ongoing cultural cooperation by sharing images of before-and-after restoration work carried out by India at the Vat Phou World Heritage site in the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

According to the visuals, the Archaeological Survey of India is undertaking efforts for "restoration and conservation of the Vat Phou World Heritage site in Lao PDR." These images underscore India's continued cultural outreach and partnership with Laos, particularly in preserving shared heritage and historical legacy.

Development Partnership for Food Security

Further building on cooperation this year, the Indian government extended a grant of approximately USD 1 million to the Lao People's Democratic Republic under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

The support, provided on February 28, reflects India's sustained engagement in development, heritage conservation and capacity-building initiatives in Laos. This grant will support the project titled "Strengthening Large-Scale Food Fortification: The Case of Investing in Rice Fortification."

According to a statement by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York, the project, implemented by the World Food Programme, aims to promote food fortification programmes in Lao PDR, address long-term nutrition-specific strategies, strengthen food systems, increase nutritional diversity and overcome micro-nutrient deficiencies in the country.

"Support to the project is a reflection of India's deep-rooted ties with Lao PDR that encompasses multiple areas of cooperation," the statement added.

About the India-UN Development Partnership Fund

Notably, the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, established by the Indian government in June 2017, provides support to projects in developing countries that aim to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Fund attaches centrality to the principles of South-South cooperation and places priority on national ownership, sustainability and development of local capacity. A sum of USD 150 million has been committed by the Government of India towards this Fund, which has catered to 85 projects across 65 countries. (ANI)