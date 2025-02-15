Trump-Musk campaign overhauls US bureaucracy, over 9,500 federal workers dismissed

President Donald Trump and adviser Elon Musk’s campaign to downsize the US bureaucracy resulted in 9,500 federal job cuts. Agencies like the CFPB were shut down, with more layoffs expected, sparking political controversy.

A campaign spearheaded by President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk to shrink the US bureaucracy has resulted in the dismissal of over 9,500 federal workers, says a Times of India report (TOI). The layoffs on Friday affected employees responsible for federal land administration, veterans' care, and other government services.

Workers at the Departments of Interior, Energy, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Health and Human Services were among those let go, said the TOI report.

The cuts primarily targeted probationary employees in their first year, who have fewer job protections. The federal government’s human resources division advised agencies on Thursday to terminate most of the estimated 200,000 workers on probation, significantly accelerating the Trump administration’s efforts to overhaul the federal workforce.

Consumer Protection Bureau shut down, more layoffs expected

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), an independent watchdog, has been largely shut down as a result of the restructuring. Additionally, workers on fixed-term contracts were also affected by the cuts.

Further job losses are expected, with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) preparing to lay off thousands of employees next week, according to sources cited by Reuters. These layoffs follow an earlier buyout offer introduced by Trump and Musk, which led to approximately 75,000 federal employees voluntarily accepting severance packages. This figure represents about 3% of the 2.3 million civilian federal workforce.

Rationale behind the restructuring

President Trump has consistently argued that the federal government is too large, leading to significant financial waste and inefficiency. The US currently holds a $36 trillion national debt and recorded a $1.8 trillion budget deficit last year. While there is widespread consensus on the need for reform, congressional Democrats have criticized the move, arguing that Trump is overstepping his authority on federal spending.

Most Republican lawmakers, who control both chambers of Congress, have supported the changes. However, critics have raised concerns over Elon Musk’s involvement in the process. Addressing these concerns, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Musk’s role, stating in an interview with Fox Business Network that “these are serious people, and they're going from agency to agency, conducting audits and identifying best practices.”

With additional layoffs looming, the restructuring of the federal government is expected to remain a contentious issue in the months ahead.

