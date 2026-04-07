US President Donald Trump has given Iran a Tuesday, 8 PM ET deadline to make a deal, warning of severe consequences like destroying bridges and power plants if they fail, saying they will be sent back to the 'Stone ages'.

Trump's Ultimatum: 'No Bridges, No Power Plants'

US President Donald Trump has given an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end. "This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said.

'We Have Decapitated Them'

Trump admitted that he was dealing with a "much more powerful Iran" when the conflict started on February 28, adding that the US has "decapitated" it, adding that these steps should have been taken 47 years ago. "I think it is going fine, but we will have to see. You have to understand, we have been dealing with these people for 47 years. I'm standing here with a much more powerful Iran than a month ago, not anymore. Right now, they are decapitated," he said. "This should've been handled by the seven presidents, and they are saying now that we should've done this a long time ago. It's not something I like doing," he added.

Claim of Civilian Support for Bombing

Additionally, Trump claimed that the Iranian people have requested the US to "keep bombing" as they want freedom from the Iranian government. "We have had numerous intercepts, 'Please keep bombing'... and these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding... they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It is a violent, horrible world where if you protest, you are shot," he said.

Trump's remarks came as part of his warning to Iran over reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, for which he has set a deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).