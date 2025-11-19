The Trump family partners with Dar Global to develop the world’s first tokenised luxury hotel in the Maldives. Featuring 80 beach and overwater villas, the ultra-luxury resort is set to open by 2028.

The Trump Organisation is set to make its debut in the Maldives with the development of a high-end, ultra-luxury hotel featuring 80 beach and overwater villas. In collaboration with global luxury real estate developer Dar Global, the project, named Trump International Hotel Maldives, aims to offer unparalleled exclusivity, privacy, and sophistication to discerning holidaymakers. Scheduled to open by the end of 2028, the hotel is strategically located just 25 minutes from the capital, Malé, by speedboat, providing an idyllic escape for those seeking a combination of luxury and seclusion.

Project Overview: Beach and Overwater Villas

The property will consist of numerous expansive beach and overwater villas, each designed to provide breathtaking views and state-of-the-art amenities. Conceptual imagery released shows modern overwater villas with expansive decks surrounding curved pools and large walls of windows to maximise scenic vistas of the turquoise waters below. The resort is being specifically tailored for guests who prioritise privacy, comfort, and a highly personalised luxury experience.

Leadership and Brand Involvement

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., sons of former US President Donald Trump, serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organisation. Donald Trump had resigned from the company before taking office in 2017, and the family continues to oversee its global hotel and real estate ventures.

Eric Trump expressed his enthusiasm about the Maldives project, saying, “We are delighted to bring the Trump brand to the Maldives in collaboration with Dar Global. This development will not only redefine luxury in the region but also set a new benchmark for innovation in real estate investment through tokenisation.”

Pioneering Tokenised Investment Model

The project will reportedly be the first luxury hospitality development to incorporate a tokenisation model, allowing investors to buy and sell portions of the property digitally.

According to the Financial Times, this approach represents a significant innovation in the financing and trading of luxury hotels, blending real estate investment with cutting-edge technology.

Dar Global CEO Ziad El Chaar highlighted the initiative’s importance, stating, “Tokenising the development of Trump International Hotel Maldives marks a global first that blends luxury, innovation, and technology in a way that will transform how the world invests in hospitality.”

Global Expansion of Trump Hotels

The Trump Organisation already manages an extensive portfolio of hotels and resorts worldwide, including properties in Ireland, New York, Bali, Dubai, and Riyadh. Current projects encompass hotels, golf resorts, and residential developments, reflecting the organisation’s strategy of combining luxury hospitality with innovative investment opportunities. The Maldives property is expected to further strengthen the brand’s footprint in the international luxury travel market.