Cristiano Ronaldo’s rare White House appearance sparked lively reactions, blending football fame with politics and global intrigue.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a rare appearance in Washington on Tuesday, attending a high-profile dinner at the White House hosted by President Donald Trump in honor of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The event brought together officials from both nations and leading business figures, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Ronaldo was seated near the front of the East Room, close to the spot where Trump and the crown prince addressed the gathering. During his remarks, Trump acknowledged the football star, noting his role as the leading face of the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr at the end of 2022. His contract with the club is reportedly worth USD 200 million annually, and in June he signed a two-year extension. Al-Nassr is majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, chaired by the crown prince.

Trump expressed gratitude for Ronaldo’s presence and highlighted his popularity within the Trump family. He mentioned that his youngest son, Barron, is a “big fan” and was thrilled to meet the player. “Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said.

The crown prince’s visit marked his first appearance at the White House since diplomatic relations were strained in 2018 following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Mohammed bin Salman likely ordered the operation, though he has denied involvement.

For Ronaldo, the occasion was unusual as well. He has not played in the United States since 2014, making his presence at the dinner notable. His career has also faced scrutiny, including a 2017 report by German magazine Der Spiegel that claimed he paid USD 375,000 in hush money to a woman who accused him of rape in Las Vegas in 2009. His lawyers maintained the encounter was consensual, and no criminal charges were filed.

The evening carried a strong World Cup connection. Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 tournament after FIFA’s rapid bidding process effectively blocked rival bids. Ronaldo publicly supported the decision last December, saying he was convinced it would be “the best World Cup ever.”

Meanwhile, Portugal has qualified for next year’s World Cup, which will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ronaldo is expected to feature in what would be his record sixth tournament, though he will likely miss Portugal’s opening match after receiving his first red card for the national team last week. The draw for the groups will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, with Trump expected to attend.

