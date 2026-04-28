The Trump administration demands ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel, linking his 'expectant widow' remark about Melania Trump to a 'deranged' political climate following a thwarted assassination attempt on the President at the Washington Hilton.

The Trump administration has launched a scathing critique of late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel, linking his recent on-air remarks to a "deranged" climate of political hostility. The demand for Kimmel's dismissal comes in the somber wake of a thwarted assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at the Washington Hilton on April 26. The controversy stems from a monologue delivered by Kimmel just two days before the shooting. During his show, Kimmel referred to First Lady Melania Trump as an "expectant widow," a comment the White House has condemned as a suggestion that the First Lady would "glow" at the prospect of her husband's murder.

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In a rare public statement, the First Lady called on ABC to "take a stand," while President Trump on Truth Social condemned a "despicable call to violence," and demanded the immediate termination of ABC host Jimmy Kimmel. According to President Trump, the late-night host utilised a "fake video" to create the illusion that the First Lady and their son, Barron Trump, were present in the studio audience. The President argued that the comment was not merely a joke but a targeted provocation, questioning the ethics of ABC and its parent company, Disney, for allowing the broadcast.

Trump Condemns Kimmel, Demands Firing

"Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren't, and never would be. He then stated, "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC," Trump posted on Truth Social.

White House: Kimmel's Rhetoric 'Completely Deranged'

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the matter during a press briefing. "Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?" Leavitt asked during a press briefing. "This kind of rhetoric... is completely deranged, and it's unbelievable that the American people are consuming it night after night."

"As the First Lady of the United States pointed out this morning, just two days prior to the shooting, ABC's late-night host Jimmy Kimmel disgustingly called First Lady Melania Trump an expectant widow. Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?" Leavitt said. She added, "Having experienced what I did with the First Lady on Saturday night, I can tell you that she was anything but that. This kind of rhetoric about the president, the first lady, and his supporters is completely deranged, and it's unbelievable that the American people are consuming it night after night."

Leavitt called for restraint in public discourse, adding, "As President Trump said on Saturday night at this podium, we as Americans must recommit ourselves to resolving our differences peacefully and uniting around the shared values that make our country great... Debating, peaceful protesting and voting are how we need to settle disagreements, not bullets."

She also referred to the broader context of political violence, stating, "Nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump... This hateful, constant and violent rhetoric directed at President Trump... has helped to legitimise this violence."

Acting Attorney General Echoes Concerns

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche mirrored Leavitt's concerns, suggesting that media figures who use "horrible names" for the President contribute to an environment where such violence becomes a predictable outcome. "When you have reporters... being overly critical and calling the president horrible names... it shouldn't surprise us that this type of rhetoric takes place," Blanche said.

Assassination Attempt and DHS Funding Crisis

The remarks follow the April 26 shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen was arrested and has been charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump, according to earlier reports. Authorities said the suspect breached a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton and fired shots before being subdued by Secret Service personnel. Officials confirmed that Trump and other senior leaders were evacuated safely, while one officer was injured but protected by a ballistic vest.

The administration used the incident to highlight a growing crisis in federal funding. Leavitt lambasted Congress for the ongoing 73-day shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)--the longest federal agency shutdown in US history.

Referring to the recent shooting, Leavitt said the incident underscored the importance of law enforcement preparedness and criticised what she described as inflammatory rhetoric. "Saturday night served as yet another reminder of how important it is to fund the Department of Homeland Security," she said, while praising the Secret Service response.

Lambasting the Congress, Leavitt said, "It is shameful that the United States Congress has kept this vital agency defunded for 73 days, the longest shutdown of a federal agency in the US history. The Secret Service is a vital component of DHS. It has been directly impacted by this reckless political gamesmanship. Everyone in this room who was there on Saturday night witnessed the heroes of the Secret Service and federal law enforcement jump into action in the face of grave danger and uncertainty."

Leavitt emphasised that while the President remains a target of unprecedented "hateful rhetoric," the solution must be a return to peaceful democratic processes. "Debating, peaceful protesting and voting are how we need to settle disagreements," Leavitt stated, "not bullets."

As of now, ABC and Disney have not issued a formal response regarding the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! or the White House's demand for his termination. (ANI)