The national flag was hoisted at Indian High Commissions in Canberra and New Zealand as part of the 'Suryapath Tiranga' initiative. The global relay marks India's 80th Independence Day, carrying the Tricolour from one sunrise to the next.

The national flag was hoisted at the Indian High Commission in Canberra on Saturday (local time) as part of the 'Suryapath Tiranga' initiative to mark India's 80th Independence Day, which seeks to carry the Tricolour across the globe from one sunrise to the next.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Canberra said, "The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to Indian Embassy in Tokyo to continue this historic journey of Suryapath Tiranga. Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of Har Ghar Tiranga."

The national flag was also hoisted at the Indian High Commission in New Zealand as part of the initiative. In a post on X, the mission said, "The Tiranga is set to rise from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to Indian High Commission in Canberra to continue this historic journey of Suryapath Tiranga, carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next inspire Indians to spread the fervour of Har Ghar Tiranga."

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with celebrations set to take place across the country and at Indian missions abroad.

Har Ghar Tiranga and Suryapath Tiranga Initiatives

Earlier on August 9, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 initiative, which will continue until August 17.

The Minister also announced the launch of 'Suryapath Tiranga', a flagship initiative under Har Ghar Tiranga 2026.

Conceived as a symbolic global Tiranga relay, the initiative follows the path of the rising sun. Beginning from the easternmost Indian Mission or Post witnessing sunrise, the National Flag is ceremonially hoisted in succession from east to west, symbolically travelling with daylight across the globe.

The initiative highlights the participation of Indian Missions and the global Indian community in celebrating India's Independence.

The Ministry of Culture has invited citizens to actively participate in Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 by hoisting the National Flag with pride, learning and singing Vande Mataram, participating in community activities and joining the nation in remembering the sacrifices that shaped India's journey to Independence. (ANI)