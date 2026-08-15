On India's 80th Independence Day, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov reaffirmed unwavering support. PM Modi will lead celebrations at the Red Fort, focusing on 'Yuva Shakti' and marking 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended greetings to India on its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, expressing confidence in the country's continued development and reaffirming the ties between the two countries.

Russia Extends Greetings, Reaffirms Support

In a post on X, Alipov said that given India's "predetermined path of development", there was no doubt that the country's dreams would come true. "Dear friends, Happy Independence Day! Looking at India's predetermined path of development, there is no doubt that all your dreams will come true," the Russian Ambassador said.

He further said that as India continued on its path of progress, Russia's support would remain unchanged. "As you walk the path of progress, rest assured that Russia's support remains the same today as it was a hundred years ago, and it will remain so tomorrow," Alipov said.

Concluding his message, the Russian envoy said, "Jai Hind. Long live India-Russia friendship."

PM Modi to Lead 80th Independence Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Ceremonial Proceedings at Red Fort

According to a press release, the Prime Minister will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will then receive the Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will hoist the National Flag. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist him in hoisting the Tricolour. The flag hoisting will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns, the press release stated.

Following the flag hoisting, the National Flag Guard comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present the Rashtriya Salute. The Army band will then play 'Vande Mataram', which will be sung by everyone present at the Red Fort, followed by the National Anthem. Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flower petals at the venue. One helicopter will carry the National Flag, while the other will carry a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'.

Prime Minister's Address and Conclusion

The Prime Minister will subsequently address the nation. This will mark PM Modi's 13th consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

At the conclusion of his speech, NCC cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem. A total of 2,500 boy and girl cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, will participate in the celebrations. They will be seated on Gyanpath and form the words 'Vande Mataram'. View cutters displaying the theme 'Viksit Bharat@2047' will also be installed at Gyanpath.

Special Guests to Attend Ceremony

Around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to attend the celebrations. They include women entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, street vendors, youth innovators, scientists, start-up founders, artisans, farmers, students and beneficiaries of various government schemes, the press release stated.

More than 1,500 people from different States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, will also witness the ceremony. (ANI)