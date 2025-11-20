Donald Trump brands six Democratic lawmakers “traitors” after they urged US military and intelligence personnel to refuse unlawful orders, sparking national debate over loyalty, legal authority, and alleged seditious behavior.

Washington: Donald Trump on Thursday branded as "traitors" six Democratic lawmakers who called for US military and intelligence personnel to refuse unlawful orders from the president and his administration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The group of Democratic senators and representatives -- all with military or intelligence service backgrounds -- said in a video posted Tuesday on X that "this administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

"Right now, the threats to our constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home," they said, adding: "You can refuse illegal orders."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had previously slammed the video, saying Wednesday on X that it was an open appeal for US personnel "to engage in rebellion against their Commander-in-Chief."

The lawmakers in the video appeal included Senator Mark Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot and NASA astronaut, and Senator Elissa Slotkin, who served with the CIA in Iraq.

They did not specify which orders they were referring to, but Trump's administration has come under fire for its employment of US forces both at home and abroad.

Inside the United States, Trump has ordered the National Guard into multiple US cities -- in many cases against the wishes of local officials, who have responded with legal challenges -- in a bid to bring allegedly rampant unrest under control.

And outside the country, Trump has ordered strikes on a series of alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean that have left more than 80 people dead since early September.

Experts say the strikes are illegal and amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)