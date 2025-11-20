"Every time he (Trump) gets asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he loses his mind," Kimmel said in his talk show on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump again called for the removal of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, following the latter’s remarks over Trump’s handling of the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Congress passed a bill directing the DOJ to release its files related to the Epstein case.

In Tuesday’s episode, Kimmel joked that the President gets “loses his mind” every time he is asked about the case.

President Donald Trump and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel are sparring again.

“Get the bum off the air!” Trump said in a scathing post on Truth Social late Wednesday night, accusing Kimmel of biased coverage and poor television ratings. “Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage.”

The remarks follow the Tuesday night broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where the host was seen joking about the Jeffrey Epstein case, which involves Trump.

"Every time he gets asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he loses his mind," Kimmel said in his monologue, referring to Congress passing on Tuesday a measure ordering the U.S. Justice Department to release its files on the late disgraced sex offender Epstein. The Senate bill is now with the President to sign.

Trump, initially reluctant to have the files released, abruptly changed course on Sunday and urged lawmakers to pass the bill. Just weeks ago, Trump was calling the efforts to release the files a hoax, alleging that Democrats were using the issue to deflect blame for the government showdown.

In a press conference just before the vote, the Republican representative from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, said the fight over the Epstein files and Trump’s handling of the situation “has been one of the most destructive things to MAGA.”

Kimmel continued, "If anyone thinks he's going to release all the Epstein files, I've got a beautiful East Wing of the White House to sell you,” referencing Trump's recent demolition of the East Wing to make room for a ballroom.

Kimmel went so far as to say that the issue about releasing the files brought the country together. “We had an almost unanimous vote in Congress today. That hasn't happened for a long time,” he said.

The bill, if passed, would require the attorney general to release in a searchable and downloadable format “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Walt Disney Co.’s ABC Network took down “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a week in September, following a national controversy over Kimmel’s remarks related to the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk. Following the show’s return, Trump threatened to “test ABC out on this," referencing a prior legal dispute where he claimed to have won $16 million.

Disney shares dipped during Kimmel’s suspension and fan protests, and have traded largely higher since then through the start of November. The stock swung sharply around the media giant’s Nov. 13 earnings — rallying ahead of the release, then sliding roughly 10% in the days that followed.

On Stocktwits, the latest retail sentiment reading for DIS was ‘bullish.’

