Trump watched B-2 bombers, F-35s, and F-22s fly over the White House during US Independence Day celebrations after signing the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into law, showcasing military strength and political victory.

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law Friday, capping a grandiose White House Independence Day ceremony featuring a stealth bomber fly-by.

Trump signs tax and spending bill on July 4 with military flyover

"America is winning, winning, winning like never before," Trump said before signing the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" while flanked by Republican lawmakers who helped push it through Congress.

Trump also played down criticism by Democrats that the unpopular legislation will slash social welfare programs, saying: "You won't even notice it."

With First Lady Melania Trump at his side, Trump watched from the White House balcony as two B-2 bombers -- the same type that recently struck Iranian nuclear sites -- roared overhead, accompanied by F-35 and F-22 fighter jets.

The 79-year-old's victory lap came a day after Republicans fell into line and passed the sprawling mega-bill, allowing him to sign it as he had hoped on the Fourth of July holiday.

The bill honors many of Trump's campaign promises: extending tax cuts from his first term, boosting military spending and providing massive new funding for Trump's migrant deportation drive.

Republican leadership unites to pass the bill

The legislation's signing caps two weeks of significant wins for Trump that have seen him tighten his grip on power and his party alike.

The successes include the recent Iran-Israel ceasefire that was sealed after what he called the "flawless" US air strikes on Iran.

Pilots who carried out the bombing on Iran were among those invited to the White House event, which included a picnic for military families on the South Lawn.

"The last two weeks, there has never been anything like it, as far as winning," said Trump.

Trump had however forced through the tax bill despite deep misgivings in the Republican Party that it would balloon the national debt.

The legislation is expected to pile an extra $3.4 trillion over a decade onto the US deficit.

It squeezed past a final vote in the House of Representatives 218-214 after Republican Speaker Mike Johnson worked through the night to corral the final group of dissenters.

Trump thanked Johnson at the White House event, saying: "What a job."

Elon Musk turns against Trump-backed GOP bill, calls it a “horrible day”

Trump's billionaire former ally Elon Musk was among the most vocal critics, and he has pledged to set up a new political party to oppose Republicans who backed the bill.

Democrats and many voters have meanwhile expressed concerns that the "big beautiful bill" will gut health and welfare support.

The bill will force through the largest cuts to the Medicaid health insurance program for low-income Americans since its 1960s launch, while also shrinking federal food assistance programs.

Up to 17 million may lose health coverage

Up to 17 million people could lose their insurance coverage under the bill, according to some estimates. Scores of rural hospitals are expected to close as a result.

But Trump played down the concerns.

"They've developed a standard line, and we can't let them get away with it. 'Oh, it's dangerous. Oh, everybody's going to die.' It's actually just the opposite," said Trump.

Democrats hope public opposition to the bill will help them flip the House in the 2026 midterm election, pointing to data showing that it represents a huge redistribution of wealth from the poorest Americans to the richest.

People attending the Fourth of July parade in Washington on Saturday had mixed feelings.

"Yesterday was a horrible day, today is the best part of America," said Elisabeth Hubir, 70.