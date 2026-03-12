Drone strikes targeted oil storage facilities at Oman’s strategic Salalah Port, causing large fires but no casualties. The attack intensifies fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East and highlights the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure. While reports attribute the attack to Iranian drones, Tehran has denied involvement.

A series of drone strikes targeted oil storage facilities at Oman’s strategically important Salalah Port, sparking massive fires and intensifying fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dramatic visuals circulating online show thick plumes of black smoke rising from fuel tanks after the attack, highlighting the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure in the region.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to reports, multiple drones were launched toward the port, with some intercepted by air defenses while others managed to hit fuel storage tanks. The strikes triggered large fires at the facility, forcing authorities to respond quickly to contain the damage and prevent further explosions. Despite the dramatic scenes, no casualties were reported and merchant vessels in the port area were not damaged.

Also Read: Qatar Denies Striking Iran As Middle East Conflict Intensifies — Dow Jones Tumbles Over 1200 Points As Markets Go Risk-Off

Salalah is one of Oman’s largest and most strategically important ports, serving as a major hub for maritime trade and energy logistics in the Arabian Sea. Any disruption to operations there has the potential to affect regional shipping routes and oil supply chains. Maritime and shipping companies have already begun reassessing routes and fuel logistics after the incident raised security concerns for vessels operating in Gulf waters.

The drone strike comes amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Energy infrastructure across the Gulf has increasingly become a target during the conflict, with drones and missiles used in attacks on ports, oil facilities and shipping routes.

Also Read: US military has 'virtually destroyed' Iran in 11 days, claims Trump

While the attack has been widely attributed to Iranian drones by several reports, Tehran has denied direct involvement. The incident has nevertheless sparked international concern about the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in modern warfare and their ability to threaten critical infrastructure far from active battlefields.

Authorities in Oman have said the country’s domestic fuel supply remains stable despite the damage, though the incident has heightened fears about the security of energy facilities in the region and the potential impact on global oil markets if such attacks continue.