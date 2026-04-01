President Trump criticized Iran for failing to reach a genuine deal, linking the outcome to gasoline prices. He remains undecided on further action against Tehran, while weighing both diplomatic negotiations and potential military options.

Trump Attacks Iran Over Deal Failure Citing Gasoline Price Impact

US President Donald Trump on Friday launched a sharp attack on Iran over its failure to reach a deal with Washington, accusing Tehran of misleading people for decades and insisting that any agreement must meet US expectations. Speaking at a press conference following his "consequential" China visit, Trump linked fluctuations in gasoline prices to the outcome of negotiations with Iran, saying Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement but had so far failed to offer terms acceptable to him.

"The prices of gasoline now, that also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years. No longer 47. People talk 47. It's 51 years," Trump said. Taking a further swipe at Tehran, the US President remarked, "They've been bullsh***ing people for 51 years."

Trump walked into the White House briefing room alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller were also present. His remarks come amid continuing tensions in West Asia amid the conflict, with Washington weighing its options on Iran while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly urged the US administration to consider renewed military action against Tehran.

In an exclusive interview with Axios on Thursday, Trump indicated that he was not in a hurry to decide on the next course of action against Iran and would wait until the beginning of the new year before making a decision. "I am not rushing into any decision (on Iran). We will see what happens after the beginning of the year," Trump told Axios aboard Air Force One while returning to the United States following the APEC Summit in China.

Although Trump had indicated last week that another major military offensive against Iran remained "quite unlikely", Washington has not ruled out the possibility of joining Israel in renewed military action. According to Axios, military options under consideration include strikes against suspected Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Pickaxe Mountain facility. Potential targets could also include bridges, power plants and senior Iranian military and civilian figures. The latest remarks underline Trump's continued insistence on securing what he describes as a genuine and acceptable agreement with Iran, even as diplomatic and military options remain under consideration amid the wider West Asia conflict.