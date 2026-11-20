Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova visited New Delhi, meeting President Droupadi Murmu to advance bilateral ties, with a strategic focus on expanding trade and investment through the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Meets President Murmu To Strengthen Ties

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Bulgaria trade, investment and technological partnerships, with the implementation of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement emerging as a key area of focus.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President highlighted the significant opportunities that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would create for both countries. "H.E. Mrs Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President noted that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships," Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Petrova-Chamova arrived in New Delhi earlier today for a three-day official visit from November 20 to 22, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. Welcoming the Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said that the visit would provide an opportunity to build on the longstanding and friendly relations between the two countries. "The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding and friendly relations between India and Bulgaria and deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors," Jaiswal said.

According to the MEA, Petrova-Chamova is also scheduled to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during her visit. The visit comes amid continued high-level engagement between the two countries. Earlier in June, EAM Jaishankar met the Bulgarian Foreign Minister during his official visit to Bulgaria and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations. India and Bulgaria share longstanding, warm and friendly relations, with cultural connections and people-to-people contacts predating the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954. Traces of contacts between the peoples of the two countries date back as early as the 8th Century AD. Both countries also share a rich cultural heritage, providing a foundation for strengthening bilateral engagement across diverse areas. The three-day visit is expected to provide further momentum to India-Bulgaria relations and deepen cooperation in trade, investment, technology and other sectors.