United States Vice President JD Vance on Friday (local time) reaffirmed that Sergio Gor will make a "fantastic ambassador" for America in India, after President Donald Trump announced his appointment. Vance, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), expressed gratitude to Trump for the decision. He also appreciated Sergio Gor for his work over the past few months in the White House. "Sergio is a great guy and will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India. So much of our success over the last few months was due to Sergio's hard work. I'm grateful to POTUS for giving him this new role," Vance wrote.

Soon after Trump confirmed the appointment on his social media platform Truth Social, congratulatory messages poured in from senior members of Trump's administration.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick called Gor's appointment a major step for bilateral ties, saying "India is in safe hands."
He added on X, "Congratulations to @SergioGor on his appointment as US Ambassador to India. Throughout the campaign and administration, Sergio has been a fearless advocate for President Trump and the American people. We all wish him amazing success and India is in great hands." Kari Lake, Trump Administration Senior Advisor for the US Agency for Global Media, described Gor as one of Trump's most loyal allies.
She wrote, "Congratulations to my friend Sergio Gor on being nominated for US Ambassador to India. Sergio is one of the MOST LOYAL soldiers in President Trump's MAGA Army. WELL DESERVED!" US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also praised Gor's selection, describing him as an "outstanding pick" with a record of delivering results for Trump. "Congratulations to my great friend Sergio Gor on his appointment as Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As one of President Trump's most loyal advisors, Sergio is an outstanding pick who has an unprecedented track record of success executing for the President. The American people can be certain that Sergio will be an exceptional steward of America's interests in the most populous region of the world," Bessent wrote on X. Trump announces Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India

Trump announced Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.
Announcing on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time -- Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation." Addressing Gor as a "great friend," Trump expressed his complete trust in him while noting his contributions to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. "Sergio is a great friend who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement. Sergio's role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People. For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!"Trump wrote on Truth Social. Sergio expresses gratitude towards Trump over his appointment

Sergio also expressed gratitude towards Trump over his appointment, in an X post he wrote, "Beyond grateful to @realDonaldTrump for his incredible trust and confidence in nominating me to be his next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs! Nothing has made me prouder than to serve the American people through the GREAT work of this Administration! Our White House has achieved historic results in MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It will be the honor of my life to represent the United States! " Sergio Gor will replace Eric Garcetti, who served from May 11, 2023, to January 20, 2025. Before Garcetti, Kenneth Juster held the position from November 23, 2017, to January 20, 2021. Since Garcetti's departure, the US Embassy in India has been led by interim Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K. Andrews, who took over on January 20, 2025.

Sergio Gor's appointment as US Ambassador to India comes at a time when New Delhi is dealing with 50 per cent of trade tariffs, including a 25 per cent penalty for the oil purchases from Russia.