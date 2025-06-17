Speaking to reporters after a video conference with the EU’s foreign ministers, Kallas expressed concerns about tensions in the Middle East.

The European Union’s top envoy, Kaja Kallas, has warned that if the U.S. gets drawn into the Israel-Iran conflict, the crisis could widen in the region.

Speaking to reporters after a video conference with the EU’s foreign ministers, Kallas expressed concerns about tensions in the Middle East, according to a Bloomberg report.

“When it comes to the United States getting involved, then it will definitely drag the region into broader conflict,” Kallas said. “This is in nobody’s interest.”

Meanwhile, U.S. equity markets edged lower amid a worsening Israel-Iran conflict.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 0.52% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.54%. Investors are also awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement.

Kallas also said she had a conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who “emphasized that it’s also not in their interest to be drawn into this conflict.”

She added that the EU has been in touch with Israel and Iran to ease tensions, stating that the stability of the Middle East is in “everybody’s interest.”

This comes after President Donald Trump stressed that he wants a “real end” to the issue of Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Trump also indicated that he may send U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iranian officials to find a solution.

Speaking about the lack of de-escalation between the two countries, he indicated that Israel could step up its attacks against Iran.

“You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far,” he said.

However, on Monday, when asked about the U.S. military getting involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, the President said he does not want to talk about it.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<