Donald Trump announced a sweeping 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran, effective immediately. In a Truth Social post, Trump called the order 'final,' a move praised by Senator Lindsey Graham for economically isolating the regime.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) announced a sweeping trade measure targeting countries that "continue to do business with Iran", imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all their business dealings with the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the decision would be "immediately" in effect and that the "order is final and conclusive." "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in his post. https://x.com/TrumpTruthOnX/status/2010831611043180656

Lindsey Graham Praises Trump's Decision

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham praised the Trump decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs, saying that the US President's decision in "isolating" the Khamenei regime economically is most impressive. Sharing a post on X, Graham wrote, "Mr President: your decisive leadership in isolating this regime economically through your actions today are most impressive. Your promise to have the protestors' back and put the regime on notice that you will not tolerate the killing has led to the largest outpouring of demonstrators against this fanatical regime since its founding. Mr President: I believe the Iranian regime has crossed red lines. They are killing their people in large numbers and mocking your leadership. It is now time to take decisive military action -- no boots on the ground - going after those who do the killing." https://x.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/2010835903917285545

Unrest and Protests in Iran

This comes as large demonstrations were reported across provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, Press TV reported. The protests and counter-demonstrations follow days of unrest amid soaring inflation, economic hardship and public anger over governance. At least 544 people have been killed, and more than 10,681 individuals have been arrested and transferred to prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency.

Trump on Potential Negotiations

Earlier on Sunday (local time), Trump said that Washington may be forced to take action against Iran amid ongoing nationwide protests, even as he revealed that Tehran has reached out to Washington seeking negotiations. Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said Iranian leaders had contacted Washington to discuss diplomatic engagement.

When asked whether Iran wanted to engage in diplomatic talks with him, Trump responded affirmatively. "They do. They called. Iran called to negotiate yesterday. The leaders of Iran called. They want to negotiate. I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate," Trump said. The US President, during the interaction, further added that a meeting was in the process of being arranged but cautioned that developments on the ground inside Iran could force Washington's hand before talks take place. (ANI)