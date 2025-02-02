Trump administration scrubs LGBT health references and vaccine data from US federal websites; details here

The Trump administration has removed several pages from key federal websites, including those of major public health agencies, erasing references to LGBT health and certain vaccines in line with new executive orders.

The changes come after a memo issued on Wednesday instructed agencies to eliminate "programs that use taxpayer money to promote gender ideology" and scrub related content by Friday afternoon. The memo also directed federal agencies to review their websites and remove any material that could be seen as promoting gender ideology or diversity-related content.

Trump has already signed executive orders banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in government, as well as one that formally recognizes only two sexes: male and female. When asked by reporters on Friday whether websites would be shut down to remove diversity-related content, he responded, "If they want to scrub the websites, that's OK with me."

On Saturday, prominent public health agencies seemed to have removed webpages related to gender, sexually transmitted diseases, and LGBT health.

Scrubbing of federal websites and health resources

Several high-profile websites, including those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), saw key resources disappear. The CDC's website now carries a yellow banner stating that it is being modified to comply with President Trump's Executive Orders. Web pages previously dedicated to LGBT health, transgender youth issues, and sexual health are no longer accessible, displaying "page not found" messages.

The National Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), which tracks the health behaviors of high school students, also appears to have been taken offline, with its tool for data exploration currently unavailable. An archived version of the page shows that it included research on the challenges faced by LGBT youth, including discrimination and stigma.

Another page dedicated to "Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth" was also inaccessible on Saturday morning, though an archived version of the page can still be found via the WayBack Machine.

Additionally, a page that previously compiled data on "Health Disparities Among LGBTQ Youth" appears to have been removed. The archived version of the page highlights that stigma, discrimination, and other factors place LGBTQ youth at a heightened risk for negative health and life outcomes.

Additionally, vaccine-related pages were affected. Notably, the CDC’s page on the mpox vaccine, recommended for individuals such as gay and bisexual men, has been temporarily removed. The removal of these pages may raise concerns among those who rely on government websites for accurate and timely health information.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC, also removed pages related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). A critical page from HHS’s Office of Civil Rights is now missing, and those attempting to access it are greeted with error messages. This move follows Trump’s executive orders calling for an end to DEI initiatives in federal agencies.

At the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the entire website was inaccessible, and a message prompted users to "check back soon." USAID staff were reportedly informed that the agency was conducting a review to eliminate any programs or initiatives that reflect or promote gender ideology.

The executive orders have prompted changes beyond federal health and aid agencies. On Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management instructed federal agencies to comply with an order that mandates the removal of gender ideology-related media from their websites and other public-facing platforms. The memo also directed agencies to disable email features that ask for users' pronouns.

In another significant development, a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that supported the hiring of diverse staff at research institutions was abruptly terminated on January 24, 2025, months before its scheduled expiration. The grant’s early closure, and the potential elimination of similar initiatives, has raised concerns within the scientific community about the long-term impact on workforce diversity in research.

The changes to federal websites and programs have sparked debates over the future of public health and science in the United States. Critics argue that the removal of LGBT health resources and DEI initiatives will have lasting negative effects, while supporters of the executive orders claim that they are necessary to protect "biological truth" and "defend women from gender ideology extremism."

As federal agencies continue to implement these changes, many are left questioning the future of government-supported health and diversity programs.

