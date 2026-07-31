US President Donald Trump announced a 'historic agreement' by the Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas in Gaza. Hailing it as a 'great breakthrough,' he said the deal includes a new Palestinian government and ensures Israeli security.

US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed the Board of Peace agreement to disarm Hamas under a new Gaza roadmap as a "great breakthrough," saying the development marks a significant step towards peace and security in West Asia. Speaking during the 13th known meeting of his Cabinet at Camp David, Trump said Israel was pleased with the understanding reached and described the agreement as one that many had previously considered impossible to achieve.

"We do have an understanding with Israel. Israel is very happy about it. They've been very good about it. Most people said that would be a deal that would be undoable," Trump said.

Describing the development as a major diplomatic achievement, Trump said, "It's a great breakthrough. Nobody thought that would be possible to disarm Hamas. That shows you how much success we're having with Iran because if you go four months ago, five months ago, impossible. So it's a big step for the Middle East, and people are really impressed by it."

'Historic Agreement' for Complete Disarmament

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced on Truth Social that the Board of Peace had reached what he called a "historic agreement" for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. "Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY," Trump wrote.

New Palestinian Government for Gaza

According to Trump, the agreement paves the way for Gaza to be governed by a new Palestinian administration that would work closely with the Board of Peace while ensuring Israel's security. "This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," he stated.

Phased Implementation Under 'Trump 20-Point Plan'

Trump said the agreement forms a major milestone in the implementation of what he described as the "Trump 20-Point Plan". He said the roadmap would be implemented in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as the disarmament process progresses.

An International Stabilisation Force, working alongside a new Palestinian police force, would assume responsibility for maintaining security in Gaza. "The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors," Trump said.

Recalling the conflict that began after the October 7, 2023 attacks, Trump said significant progress had been made over the past year but acknowledged that more work remained. "One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress, and there is still much work to do," he wrote.

Trump Thanks Mediators

Trump also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye for their mediation efforts and praised his team for helping secure the agreement. "I want to thank the mediators--Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye--for their important efforts, and especially my outstanding team, whose tireless work made this historic breakthrough possible," he said.

He asserted that Gaza would no longer be used as a base for attacks against Israel and concluded his statement by congratulating all those involved in reaching the agreement. "The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild. Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ON THIS AMAZING DEVELOPMENT, THAT EVERYBODY SAID COULD NEVER BE ACHIEVED!" Trump wrote. (ANI)