    Tragedy strikes Kansas City after Super Bowl victory parade (WATCH)

    A tragic shooting incident occurred near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, following the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade. At least one person was killed, and multiple individuals, including children and teenagers, sustained injuries

    Tragedy strikes Kansas City after Super Bowl victory parade
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 7:17 AM IST

    Kansas City, Missouri: Celebrations turned into horror as gunfire erupted near Union Station in the aftermath of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade. Officials have confirmed at least one fatality and numerous injuries, including young children and teenagers.

    Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves reported that at least 21 individuals were wounded in the shooting, with varying degrees of severity. Among them, twelve children between the ages of 6 to 15 were admitted to Children's Mercy Hospital, with nine sustaining gunshot wounds. Thankfully, none of the children are in critical condition, and all are expected to recover.

    The incident unfolded west of Union Station, with Chiefs players, coaches, and staff members safely accounted for, according to Chief Graves. Three suspects have been taken into custody, with one apprehended shortly after the gunfire broke out. Law enforcement officials have recovered at least one firearm in connection with the shooting.

    While the motive remains under investigation, initial assessments suggest the violence may have stemmed from a dispute rather than an act of terrorism or extremism, according to a law enforcement source. Chief Graves emphasized that the investigation is in its preliminary stages, with efforts underway to identify the deceased individual and notify affected families.

    Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed his anguish over the incident, praising law enforcement for their swift response. The mayor, who had sought refuge upon hearing the shots, highlighted the need for enhanced safety measures during public events to prevent such tragedies.

    Social media circulated images and videos capturing the chaotic scene as attendees fled in panic, while medical personnel tended to the wounded. Authorities have established a dedicated phone line for tips related to the shooting.

    State officials, including Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, assured the public of their safety and pledged support for response efforts. Both expressed condolences for the victims and gratitude for the rapid intervention of law enforcement and emergency responders.

    The NFL, in a statement, expressed profound sadness over the incident and extended sympathies to those affected. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media, offering prayers for the city of Kansas City in the wake of the tragedy.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 7:17 AM IST
