The excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has reached an unexpected place – the US Army. As many as 43 soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia have agreed to extend their military careers in exchange for a four-day break to play the highly anticipated video game.

The excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has reached an unexpected place – the US Army. As many as 43 soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia have agreed to extend their military careers in exchange for a four-day break to play the highly anticipated video game.

The soldiers belong to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the US Army's 3rd Infantry Division. They signed up for an additional two to six years of military service to qualify for the special leave coinciding with the game's November 19 launch.

The unusual incentive was offered to 130 eligible soldiers between August 1 and November 14. According to officials, 43 personnel opted for the deal, making the initiative a notable success for the battalion's retention efforts.

Colonel Angel Tomko, a spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division, credited the unit's career counsellor for coming up with the idea.

"We want to retain the best talent and it's a credit to the creativity of the career counsellor within the organisation to develop this unique opportunity surrounding the launch of this popular video game," Tomko said in a statement.

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For some soldiers, the offer was an opportunity they did not want to miss. Combat engineer Jamire Smith, who signed up for the incentive, expressed his excitement about playing the game.

"I am all campaign. I'm all about the heist. I think I have a good 24 hours to waste on it," Smith was quoted as saying by Task & Purpose.

More Than Just Four Days Off The special gaming leave is an additional benefit rather than the only reward for reenlisting. Soldiers are also eligible for conventional military retention incentives, including financial bonuses and career opportunities, depending on their qualifications.

One soldier who accepted the offer reportedly received more than $60,000 in reenlistment bonuses.

Why Is GTA 6 Creating Such A Buzz?

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is the latest instalment in one of the world's most popular video game franchises. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, the game follows two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

The release comes more than 13 years after GTA 5, making the new instalment one of the most eagerly awaited gaming launches in recent years.

Also Read: From Japan To India, Companies Close Offices And Grant Leave For GTA VI's Long-Awaited Release