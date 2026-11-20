Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Masood Malik, arrived in New Delhi to attend the inaugural SCO Civilisation Dialogue, marking the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years, aimed at fostering regional cooperation.

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Masood Malik has arrived in New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisation Dialogue. He was recieved by the Pakistan High Commission in India's Chargé d'Affaires, Saad Warraich. Malik is the first Pak Minister to visit India in 3 years. Announcing his arrival, the Pakistan High Commission wrote in a post on X, "Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination @DrMusadikMalik arrived in New Delhi today. He was received at the Airport by the Chargé d'Affaires @Saadawarraich." As part of his visit, Malik will participate in the thematic sessions of the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik will represent the country at the forum and share Pakistan's perspective on the importance of dialogue among civilisations and its role in this area of diplomacy. In a statement, the ministry said the minister's address would also highlight Pakistan's constructive role in the SCO, as well as the country's diverse civilisational and cultural heritage."Pakistan's participation in this Forum is reflective of its contribution as an active State to promote dialogue, cooperation and understanding in line with the 'Shanghai Spirit'," the statement said. The ministry further noted that Pakistan is currently chairing the SCO Council of Heads of State for the 2026-27 term. Accordingly, Islamabad will host ministerial-level meetings, expert group discussions and other activities ahead of the next summit. Pakistan's participation follows India's invitation to all 10 SCO member states, along with observer countries and dialogue partners, to attend the inaugural forum.India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had earlier confirmed that several countries, including SCO member states, had been invited to the event, adding that New Delhi looked forward to hosting the dialogue. The initiative, proposed by India, aims to strengthen cultural exchange, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties across the Eurasian region. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced India's plan to host the first SCO Civilisations Dialogue Forum while addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20. The SCO comprises 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China and Russia. India became a full member of the grouping in 2017. (ANI)