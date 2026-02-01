Tourism Malaysia organised its Sales Mission 2026 in Coimbatore to strengthen ties with the South Indian market. With a target of 2.1 million Indian arrivals for VMY2026, the event highlighted robust air connectivity and diverse offerings.

Tourism Malaysia (Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board MTPB) successfully organised its Sales Mission 2026 in Coimbatore, in partnership with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA). According to an official statement, the programme brought together 49 sellers from Malaysia and key travel trade partners from Coimbatore and the wider Kongu region, strengthening Malaysia's engagement with one of South India's strongest outbound leisure and business travel markets.

The Sales Mission was led by Tourism Malaysia Chairman, Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, together with Mdm Nuwal Fadhilahbinti Ku Azmi, Senior Director, International Promotions (Asia/Africa) Division, Tourism Malaysia, reflecting Tourism Malaysia's continued commitment to expanding its presence in India, particularly in the Southern region.

India a Key Market with Ambitious Targets

India remains one of Malaysia's key source markets, recording 1,565,194 tourist arrivals in 2025, compared to 1,365,387 in 2024, representing a strong 14.6% growth. In line with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), Malaysia is targeting 2.1 million arrivals from India.

Strengthening Air Connectivity

The strong travel demand is supported by robust air connectivity between the two countries, with 238 weekly direct flights offering 47,399 seats from 14 Indian cities. South India continues to play a vital role, contributing 151 weekly direct flights and 29,541 seats, making travel to Malaysia more convenient for Indian travellers.

Focus on Strategic Partnerships and Diverse Offerings

Speaking at the programme, Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Chairman of Tourism Malaysia, highlighted Malaysia's focus on strengthening trade partnerships and promoting diverse tourism segments. The Sales Mission showcased Malaysia's wide-ranging offerings, including leisure travel, family holidays, island escapes, shopping, culture, and nature-based experiences, while also spotlighting the growing demand for MICE and wedding tourism among Indian travellers.

Mdm Nuwal Fadhilahbinti Ku Azmi, Senior Director, International Promotions (Asia/Africa) Division, emphasised the importance of bringing together Malaysian sellers and Indian trade partners through MTEX to strengthen long-term business collaboration. She noted that Tourism Malaysia remains committed to expanding trade engagement across South India by connecting the industry with updated products, new destinations, and refreshed offerings, especially as Malaysia builds momentum towards Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

Hishamuddin Mustafa, Director of Tourism Malaysia, Chennai, noted that Coimbatore is a key outbound market with strong travel potential and plays an important role in Tourism Malaysia's South India strategy. He added that the Sales Mission serves as an effective platform to support trade partners with updated destination knowledge. product offerings, and new opportunities ahead of VMY2026.

Airline Partnerships and Future Collaboration

The Sales Mission 2026 is supported by Batik Air as the Official Airline Partner, while the Coimbatore programme was supported by Scoot as the Partner Airline, reinforcing connectivity and travel opportunities to Malaysia through its network. Tourism Malaysia remains committed to working closely with the Indian travel trade, airlines, and industry stakeholders to further strengthen bilateral tourism growth and promote Malaysia as a preferred destination for Indian travellers.