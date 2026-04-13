The Indian Consulate in Toronto celebrated Vaisakhi and Sikh Heritage Month, strengthening India-Canada ties. The event, featuring leaders and the diaspora, included cultural performances honouring Sikh values and Sikh Heritage Month exhibitions.

Indian Consulate in Toronto Celebrates Vaisakhi

The Indian Consulate in Toronto in association with Virasat-e-Khalsa, celebrated Vaisakhi festival alongside Sikh Heritage Month. The event brought together an esteemed gathering of leaders and the Indian diaspora in a moment that spoke to the enduring bonds between India and Canada, and to the remarkable contribution of the Sikh community.

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In a post on X, the Consulate said, "High Commissioner Dinesh K. Patnaik, addressing the gathering, reflected on the diaspora as the living thread that weaves the two nations together. Consul General Mahaveer Singhvi underscored Vaisakhi's resonance across the world -- and of Sikh heritage whose legacy only grows with time." The Consulate, in association with Virasat-e-Khalsa, celebrated Vaisakhi festival alongside Sikh Heritage Month — bringing together an esteemed gathering of leaders and the Indian diaspora in a moment that spoke to the enduring bonds between India and Canada, and to the… pic.twitter.com/oQ7SFSZHNy — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) April 13, 2026

Cultural Performances and Tributes

"The evening featured Bhangra and Gidda performances, soulful live music, and deeply moving renditions of Dhadhi Vaaran -- honouring the timeless Sikh values of courage, faith, and community," the Consulate added.

Sikh Heritage Month 2026: 'Baaghi ja Badshah' Exhibition

Sikh Heritage Month 2026 is being celebrated in Canada with the launch of exhibition Baaghi ja Badshah, the official website of Sikh Heritage Month said. The exhibition discovers the historical phases in Sikh life in which the community has stood as both baaghi (rebels) and badshah (leaders), as they worked towards Halemi Raj, a vision of fair and ethical rule.

Union Minister Recalls Defending Turban's Sanctity

In a similar vein, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri recounted how he had refused to remove his turban in the US during his time as Indian Ambassador. Puri reflected on Sikh culture and said that Dastar or turban is an article of faith and a symbol of pride and identity for Sikhs.

Dastar or turban is an article of faith & a symbol of pride & identity for us Sikhs. Greetings to the members of the Sangat on occasion of #SikhDastarDiwas. I still remember how I had refused to remove my Dastar or let anyone touch it at an airport in the US in 2010. This… pic.twitter.com/voyPKwTwJt — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 13, 2026 In a post on X, he said, "Dastar or turban is an article of faith & a symbol of pride & identity for us Sikhs. Greetings to the members of the Sangat on occasion of Sikh Dastar Diwas. I still remember how I had refused to remove my Dastar or let anyone touch it at an airport in the US in 2010. This eventually led to the current practice of self-pat check by Sikhs at international airports. Years later in 2021, I was deeply blessed to receive the three Holy Swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and perform Seva when they arrived in Delhi from Kabul." (ANI)