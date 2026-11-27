The Tokyo Innovation Base marked its 4th anniversary, celebrating success in supporting global startups. Governor Yuriko Koike highlighted the facility's role in fostering 2,200 events and key collaborations to build a global innovation node.

Tokyo [Japan], November 27 (ANI): Tokyo Metropolitan Government held “Tokyo Innovation Base” 4th anniversary event. It introduced growing of the opportunity for startups and 70 countries participation to this organization. Governor of Tokyo Met. Yuriko Koike declared big success of “TiB”. “In these 3 years startups from 70 countries held 2,200 events and corroboration of 1,000 cases are proceeding. TiB will work for global node of startups. In 2027 May 5th event will be held. In that event funding will increase to support startups. Also, young business leaders can meet elder successful managers and learn the skill and policy to make success.”

Kyoto Fusioneering is the unicorn startup to supply energy created by nuclear fusion. It was supported by Tokyo Met. and get US$100 million orders from 5 countries. It is most successful case. Deputy Governor Manabu Miyasaka explains about role of TiB. It is the node or bridge for the cooperation of global cities. TiB supports to walk across the bridge smoothly. In 2027 event big theme is how human being treat, work with and live with AI. Tokyo Innovation Base‘s progress will continue based on the corroboration of global cities and citizens. (ANI)