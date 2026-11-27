US Ambassador Sergio Gor celebrated Thanksgiving with Marine Security Guards in New Delhi, while President Donald Trump issued a proclamation urging Americans to observe the National Day of Thanksgiving with faith, family, and prayer.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor celebrated Thanksgiving with the Marine Security Guard Detachment in New Delhi, sharing a special meal with the personnel and expressing gratitude for their service as the United States marked the annual national holiday. In a post on X on Thursday, Gor said, "Shared a special Thanksgiving meal with the Marine Security Guard Detachment in New Delhi. Grateful for their service and proud to celebrate this American tradition with them. Thank You President Donald Trump for calling in and wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!" Shared a special Thanksgiving meal with the Marine Security Guard Detachment in New Delhi. Grateful for their service and proud to celebrate this American tradition with them. THANK YOU President Donald Trump for calling in and wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/SVjuYRNNN8 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) November 26, 2026

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended Thanksgiving greetings, highlighting the significance of American identity and the country's blessings. In a post on X on Thursday (local time), Rubio said, "Being an American is a gift unlike any ever afforded to any other peoples throughout human history -- we have so much to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump proclaimed November 26, 2026, as a National Day of Thanksgiving, urging Americans to celebrate the occasion by gathering with their families and offering prayers of gratitude. In the Thanksgiving Day 2026 proclamation issued on November 25 under Presidential Actions, Trump said, "As families and friends gather across our country to celebrate Thanksgiving in this 250th anniversary year of American Independence, we pledge to carry forward the spirit of faith and fellowship that marked the first Thanksgiving feast, and we renew our mission to continue ushering in the Golden Age of America so that every citizen has the opportunity to achieve their American Dream."

Tracing the origins of the tradition, the proclamation recalled the journey of 102 passengers aboard the Mayflower, who set sail across the Atlantic Ocean more than four centuries ago, fleeing religious persecution in search of freedom in the New World. They reached the shores of New England in November 1620, but faced a harsh winter that claimed nearly half of those who had made the crossing. It further stated that the Pilgrims, sustained by their faith and the bonds they formed while caring for one another, established a friendship with the Wampanoag people, learned to cultivate the land and eventually gathered a successful harvest in the following autumn.

"Filled with gratitude to our Lord for these magnificent blessings, the Pilgrims joined the Wampanoag in a celebration that became the first Thanksgiving," the proclamation said. Highlighting the significance of faith and gratitude in American national life, Trump said, "The faith and gratitude that sustained our forebears still remain at the heart of our Thanksgiving traditions and national character."

"In every generation since, these enduring values have inspired proud citizens to persevere through adversity, build a land of opportunity, and pass the blessings of liberty to their children -- making our Nation stronger, our future brighter, and the promise of America greater than ever before," it added.

The proclamation also emphasised religious freedom, stating, "America is -- and always will be -- one Nation under the eternal providence and goodness of God." It further said that trust in God had strengthened the American people through various trials and triumphs and inspired them to carry forward the values of liberty. Trump also paid tribute to members of the US Armed Forces who remain away from their homes and families while serving the country during the holiday season.

"As we gather with our loved ones to celebrate the innumerable blessings of our Republic, we also pay special tribute to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces whose commitment to duty draws them far from home and family," the proclamation said. "Their courage and sacrifice secure the way of life we cherish, and we salute them for their unwavering dedication to defending our Nation and keeping the American People safe throughout this holiday season," it added.

Concluding the proclamation, Trump called on Americans to remain committed to the country's founding values, saying, "May we remain steadfast in our mission to restore American greatness, faithful in our devotion to Almighty God, and united in our resolve to preserve His blessings of freedom and prosperity for centuries to come." Trump formally proclaimed Thursday, November 26, 2026, as a National Day of Thanksgiving and encouraged all Americans to "gather in homes and places of worship and offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings." (ANI)