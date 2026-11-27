President Trump claims victory against Iran is possible while offering a deal. Iran's FM Araghchi counters, prioritizing national resilience and diplomacy, and accuses Israel of inciting conflict to draw the US into war.

Florida [US], November 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that America has "victory at hand" in its war on Iran, while indicating that Washington is allowing Tehran to reach an agreement to prevent further loss of life. Speaking during a Thanksgiving call alongside First Lady Melania Trump, with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (local time), Trump said that the timing of the victory would be his decision, while expressing uncertainty over whether Iran would accept the opportunity for a deal. Trump said, “We have victory at hand [in Iran]. It will happen whenever I want it to happen. We are trying to be nice. We are giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that. Many people question why - are they crazy? Maybe they are.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday, in a series of messages on his official Telegram channel, in an interview with IRNA, said that Tehran's immediate focus was on strengthening the country's resilience against external pressures, while maintaining trade routes and meeting domestic requirements. “Our main focus is on the country's resilience and helping to increase resilience against the pressures that enemies apply through various means,” Araghchi said. He added that his colleagues, particularly those working in neighbouring countries, were working continuously to meet Iran's requirements and ensure that trade routes remained open. “My colleagues, especially in neighbouring countries, are working around the clock to meet the country's needs, keep trade routes open, and take any other action that helps meet the country's needs. The goal is for the enemies to know that it is not possible to surround Iran and they cannot surround our country,” he said.

Addressing the possibility of negotiations, Araghchi maintained that diplomacy remained part of Tehran's approach, but said that countering external pressure was currently a more important priority. “Negotiation is part of our work, and we have not forgotten it, and we are pursuing it; but in the current situation, there is also a more important mission, and that is to discourage the enemies from the sanctions and pressures they are imposing on our country. The path of negotiations also has its own mechanism and is pursued under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council,” he said. The Iranian Foreign Minister further confirmed that mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan were continuing, with both countries conveying proposals and suggestions. “The Qatari and Pakistani mediators are also still active, putting forward and conveying ideas and suggestions. This is a normal process. If there are specific ideas or views that could pave the way, these are being considered,” Araghchi said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Shahrara News, reposted on his official Telegram account, Araghchi accused Israel of making statements aimed at creating an atmosphere conducive to another conflict and drawing the United States into a war with Iran. “In recent days, the Zionist regime has resorted to every lie to create a war atmosphere and attribute the blame to Iran. It has become quite clear that every day they make a strange statement and a big claim; claims that perhaps only naive people, who are usually found in the West itself, will believe. This is the atmosphere-building that the Zionists are doing so that they can once again bring America into the war,” he said. He also referred to the recent US elections, claiming that their results reflected growing awareness among American voters about the perceived prioritisation of Israeli interests over those of the United States. “The results of the recent elections clearly showed the extent to which American public opinion has realised and become aware that the interests of the Zionist regime are taking precedence over American interests; this is not something I am saying, but it has also been raised in America itself, and even the President and Vice President of the United States have mentioned this issue,” Araghchi said.

Reiterating Tehran's position on the conflict, he said Iran viewed American and Israeli policies as aligned, while maintaining that the country remained prepared for both defence and diplomacy. “We do not see any difference between the Zionist regime and American policies in general. We are fully prepared to defend ourselves, and we know very well how to defend ourselves. We are also prepared for diplomacy, and if our demands are respected and met, we are ready to move forward on this path,” he added. The statements come amid contrasting positions from Washington and Tehran, with Trump projecting an impending US victory while offering Iran an opportunity for negotiations, and Araghchi reiterating Iran's preparedness to defend itself alongside its willingness to pursue diplomacy. (ANI)