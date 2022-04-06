To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions

The latest sanctions would target Russian government officials, their families, and Russian-owned financial organisations, the White House stated.

The United States has stated that it will announce fresh sanctions against Russia that will target government officials, financial institutions, and state-owned enterprises later this week.

The White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday, while briefing a press conference, stated that many reporters reported that they (US) would target the Russian government, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, and also state-owned enterprises.

Psaki added that the latest US sanctions intended to increase uncertainty and challenges to Russia's financial system in the midst of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Psaki stated in her brief that Russia does not have endless resources, especially now with the crippling sanctions the US has imposed, and they will be forced to choose between depleting their valued dollar reserves or revenue coming in or defaulting.

She added that the main purpose is to deplete Putin's resources to continue his war against Ukraine and certainly generate more uncertainty and challenges to their banking system.

She further explained how the US would no longer enable Russia to pay down its debt using dollars stockpiled at American banks, putting extra pressure on Moscow.

