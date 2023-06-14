Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger shark which that killed Russian tourist in Egypt to be mummified; check details

    The officials from the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves said that the embalming process (a surgical process in which the body fluids are replaced with chemical solutions) is underway so that the shark can be placed in the institute's museum.

    Tiger shark which that killed Russian tourist in Egypt to be mummified; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Vladimir Popov, a Russian man named was killed by a tiger shark in Egypt last week as he was swimming at a Red Sea tourist beach. It is reportedly said that the shark will be mummified and put on display in an Egyptian museum.

    On Thursday, the shark attack that killed the 23-year-old Russian national was captured on frightening video and made its way to social media. The incident took place in Egypt's Hurghada city. Reports confirmed that the person killed was a Russian, however he lived in Egypt full-time and was not a tourist.

    Viral Video: Russian tourist killed in rare shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea resort (WATCH)

    According to various reports, the gruesome attack had forced the Egyptian authorities to close off a 74-kilometre stretch of the coastline till Sunday. The officials also caught the shark and was taken to a laboratory to examine the cause of the attack. The country's environment ministry had also issued a statement in this regard.

    Some of the victim's body parts was also recovered from inside the shark's stomach, while some recovered from the sea.

    The officials from the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves said that the embalming process (a surgical process in which the body fluids are replaced with chemical solutions) is underway so that the shark can be placed in the institute's museum.

    Over 100 wedding guests killed, several missing as boat capsizes in Nigeria: Report

    A total of 57 confirmed unprovoked cases of shark attacks took place globally in 2022, with the United States reporting the highest number at 41, followed by Australia, a report by Florida Museum of Natural History stated. Of these, five people died in the attacks.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 100 wedding guests killed, several missing as boat capsizes in Nigeria: Report AJR

    Over 100 wedding guests killed, several missing as boat capsizes in Nigeria: Report

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    World Bank agrees to invest in Kerala after CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Anna Bjerde anr

    World Bank agrees to invest in Kerala after CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Anna Bjerde

    VIDEO Transgender influencer goes TOPLESS on White House lawn at Biden pride month celebration AJR

    VIDEO | Transgender influencer goes TOPLESS on White House lawn at Biden pride month celebration

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature anr

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature

    Recent Stories

    One Piece Red and Your Name-7 best anime movies to watch on OTT RBA

    7 best anime movies to watch on OTT

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost more in India Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost more in India? Here's what we know

    Cyclone Biparjoy Updates Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre AJR

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre

    football Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch osf

    Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon