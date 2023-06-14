Tiger shark which that killed Russian tourist in Egypt to be mummified; check details

The officials from the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves said that the embalming process (a surgical process in which the body fluids are replaced with chemical solutions) is underway so that the shark can be placed in the institute's museum.

Vladimir Popov, a Russian man named was killed by a tiger shark in Egypt last week as he was swimming at a Red Sea tourist beach. It is reportedly said that the shark will be mummified and put on display in an Egyptian museum.

On Thursday, the shark attack that killed the 23-year-old Russian national was captured on frightening video and made its way to social media. The incident took place in Egypt's Hurghada city. Reports confirmed that the person killed was a Russian, however he lived in Egypt full-time and was not a tourist.

According to various reports, the gruesome attack had forced the Egyptian authorities to close off a 74-kilometre stretch of the coastline till Sunday. The officials also caught the shark and was taken to a laboratory to examine the cause of the attack. The country's environment ministry had also issued a statement in this regard.

Some of the victim's body parts was also recovered from inside the shark's stomach, while some recovered from the sea.

A total of 57 confirmed unprovoked cases of shark attacks took place globally in 2022, with the United States reporting the highest number at 41, followed by Australia, a report by Florida Museum of Natural History stated. Of these, five people died in the attacks.