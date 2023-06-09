Viral Video: Russian tourist killed in rare shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea resort (WATCH)

A foreign national was killed in a shark attack on the beach of the Dream Beach hotel. The victim was a Russian citizen. The ministry ordered a 60km stretch of Red Sea beach to be closed for 48 hours starting on Friday.

A foreign national was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, south-east of Cairo, authorities informed. According to Egypt's Environment Ministry, a tiger shark carried out the assault. It asked experts to find the shark, which it said was hiding in shallow water.

The ministry ordered a 60km stretch of Red Sea beach, from Al Gouna resort to Soma Bay, to be closed for 48 hours starting on Friday. The fatal attack took place on Thursday, according to Viktor Voropayev, the general consul of Russia in Hurghada, who spoke to the local TASS news agency.

Disclaimer: The following video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

He announced that "a Russian died as a result of the shark attack," naming the deceased as 23-year-old "V. Popov," who he claimed was not a tourist but had been residing in Egypt for a number of months. Russian media reports said that the event happened on the beach of the Dream Beach hotel.

After that, the victim can be seen battling the shark before it becomes apparent to everyone watching that they are losing the battle. He reportedly called out for his father as he attempted to escape the shark while his father was on the beach watching at the time of the assault.

Witnesses claimed that rescuers attempted to save him but that the shark had already grabbed him by the time they arrived. Visitors to the resort are apparently no longer permitted to enter the lake, and many who saw the gruesome episode were in disbelief.

Prior to this, two women, an Austrian and a Romanian, were killed in separate instances south of Hurghada during one of Egypt's most recent shark attacks in July of last year.

