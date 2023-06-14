Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 100 wedding guests killed, several missing as boat capsizes in Nigeria: Report

    Kwara Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's office issued a statement expressing sadness for the families of those killed and saying that he "continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors."

    Over 100 wedding guests killed, several missing as boat capsizes in Nigeria: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    As many as 103 people, including children, lost their lives after an overloaded boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria. According to reports, rescue operations are underway as residents and police were still searching for dozens of people who were on the overcrowded boat that capsized early Monday on the Niger River in the Pategi district of Kwara state.

    Speaking to a news agency, police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said 100 people had been rescued so far. Local residents said the wooden boat was ferrying people across a river to Kwara state after a wedding ceremony in neighbouring Niger state when it capsized on Monday night.

    VIDEO | Transgender influencer goes TOPLESS on White House lawn at Biden pride month celebration

    In a statement, the Kwara state government said the people were from five villages and rescue efforts for possible survivors were still underway.

    The Kwara state governor in the statement expressed sorrow "on the devastating news of a boat mishap in which dozens of people were feared killed and many others still missing."

    "Most of those who drowned were relatives from several villages who attended the wedding together and partied late into the night," Abdul Gana Lukpada, a local chief said. "They arrived at the ceremony on motorcycles but had to leave on the locally made boat after a downpour flooded the road," he said.

    He said all the bodies recovered so far had been buried, most near the river, By Tuesday evening in accordance with local customs.

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature

    Kwara Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's office issued a statement expressing sadness for the families of those killed and saying that he "continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors."

    In many remote areas across Nigeria, boat accidents are common where locally made vessels are commonly used for transport. Most accidents are attributed to overloading and the use of poorly maintained boats.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    World Bank agrees to invest in Kerala after CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Anna Bjerde anr

    World Bank agrees to invest in Kerala after CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Anna Bjerde

    VIDEO Transgender influencer goes TOPLESS on White House lawn at Biden pride month celebration AJR

    VIDEO | Transgender influencer goes TOPLESS on White House lawn at Biden pride month celebration

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature anr

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature

    Opinion India-US arms deals: Demystifying strategic gameplan of the West

    India-US arms deals: Demystifying strategic gameplan of the West

    Recent Stories

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Who is Tirthanand Rao? Kapil Sharma's co-star consumes poison during Facebook LIVE-report RBA

    Who is Tirthanand Rao? Kapil Sharma's co-star consumes poison during Facebook LIVE-report

    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody AJR

    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody

    Rakhi Sawant in LOVE again? Actress talks about her divorce from Adil Khan Durrani and more RBA

    Rakhi Sawant in LOVE again? Actress talks about her divorce from Adil Khan Durrani and more

    World Bank agrees to invest in Kerala after CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Anna Bjerde anr

    World Bank agrees to invest in Kerala after CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Anna Bjerde

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon