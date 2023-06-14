Over 100 wedding guests killed, several missing as boat capsizes in Nigeria: Report

Kwara Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's office issued a statement expressing sadness for the families of those killed and saying that he "continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors."

As many as 103 people, including children, lost their lives after an overloaded boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria. According to reports, rescue operations are underway as residents and police were still searching for dozens of people who were on the overcrowded boat that capsized early Monday on the Niger River in the Pategi district of Kwara state.

Speaking to a news agency, police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said 100 people had been rescued so far. Local residents said the wooden boat was ferrying people across a river to Kwara state after a wedding ceremony in neighbouring Niger state when it capsized on Monday night.

In a statement, the Kwara state government said the people were from five villages and rescue efforts for possible survivors were still underway.

The Kwara state governor in the statement expressed sorrow "on the devastating news of a boat mishap in which dozens of people were feared killed and many others still missing."

"Most of those who drowned were relatives from several villages who attended the wedding together and partied late into the night," Abdul Gana Lukpada, a local chief said. "They arrived at the ceremony on motorcycles but had to leave on the locally made boat after a downpour flooded the road," he said.

He said all the bodies recovered so far had been buried, most near the river, By Tuesday evening in accordance with local customs.

In many remote areas across Nigeria, boat accidents are common where locally made vessels are commonly used for transport. Most accidents are attributed to overloading and the use of poorly maintained boats.