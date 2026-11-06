India's Rajatarangini, Mahabharata, and Arthashastra have been inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific, marking global recognition of the country's profound and timeless knowledge traditions.

Global Recognition for Indian Knowledge Traditions

As India's three significant classical works, 'Rajatarangini', the 'Mahabharata', and Kautilya's 'Arthashastra', were inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP), the Ministry of External Affairs lauded it as "global recognition for the country's timeless wisdom." "India's timeless wisdom earns global recognition. The Rājataraṅgiṇī of Kalhaṇa, the Mahābhārata and the Arthaśāstra of Kauṭilya have been inscribed on @UNESCO’s Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) Regional Register. A proud moment for 🇮🇳's timeless knowledge traditions, which continue to resonate across generations and borders," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

As per the Ministry of Art and Culture, "The decision was taken at the 11th Session of the MOWCAP Register held in Jakarta, Indonesia. With this recognition, India's historical, literary, philosophical and political thought receives wider international acknowledgement, taking the country's total number of inscriptions in the Regional Register to six." The development was announced by Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which played an important role in preparing the nomination dossiers for all three works.

Significance of the Inscribed Works

The inclusion of these works in an international register is not merely a recognition of three ancient texts; it is also a recognition of India's knowledge traditions, which have, over centuries, contributed to human understanding of history, ethical values, philosophy, Dharma and good governance. These three works represent different yet significant dimensions of India's intellectual heritage.

The Rajatarangini

'Rajatarangini' holds a distinctive place in the tradition of Indian history writing. Composed in the 12th century, the work presents a chronological account of the rulers of Kashmir, political developments and the region's social and cultural life. Its method of recording history through evidence, traditions and critical inquiry makes it an invaluable contribution to Indian historiography.

The Mahabharata

The Mahabharata is one of the great epics of Indian civilisation, with a relevance that extends beyond the boundaries of time and geography. It is not merely the account of a great war, but a wide-ranging exploration of Dharma, duty, justice, power, human relationships and the fundamental questions of life. Its enduring values and philosophical reflections make it an important part of South Asia's shared cultural memory and the intellectual heritage of humanity.

Kautilya's Arthashastra

Kautilya's Arthashastra is an important work on governance, statecraft, economic policy, diplomacy, administration and strategic affairs. It reflects the political and administrative vision of ancient India and its well-developed understanding of statecraft. Its ideas continue to provide valuable insights into the study of governance and the functioning of the state.

The inclusion of these three works in UNESCO's Regional Register recognises India's historical memory, its understanding of Dharma and its rich tradition of statecraft at the international level. With this latest recognition, the total number of Indian inscriptions in the Regional Register has increased to six.